Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’ gets covered by Charli XCX and FKA Twigs

#Sam Smith
09.08.14 4 years ago

Gospel choirs: out. Drum machines: in. Or at least that's the case with two high-profile covers of Sam Smith's runaway hit “Stay With Me.”

A couple days ago, FKA Twigs laid down her blue-hued version courtesy of BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Then, Charli XCX swung by Portland”s 95.5 Bing Lounge, with a little more sass on the four-and. Listen to each below. Whose do you like better?

While we're keeping score, FKA Twigs has one of the best R&B/electronic albums this year, and Charli XCX made one of the best pop singles of 2014, “Boom Clap.”

Hear Charli XCX's “Boom Clap” here. Listen to FKA Twigs' “Two Weeks” here.

