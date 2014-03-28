Samuel L. Jackson says he’ll likely return for Pixar’s ‘The Incredibles 2’

Samuel L Jackson has played Marvel hero Nicky Fury in seemingly countless films, but fans will also remember him as the cool-as-ice super known as Frozone.

According to the actor, we'll likely hear him reprise the voice role in Pixar's recently announced “The Incredibles 2.”

Writer-director Brad Bird is expected to return, although no official announcement has yet been made. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently revealed the studio's plans for a sequel to the 2004 original which earned some $600 million worldwide.

“Every time I run into Brad, he always tells me Frozone is part of what's going on, so I have to believe that,” Jackson told DigitalSpy.

“I guess they could be the Incredibles without Frozone, but I think Frozone would be a wonderful addition to what's already there,” he added.

“The Incredibles” also featured the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Jason Lee, Elizabeth Pena, Sarah Vowell, and Bird himself.

Jackson will next be seen as Fury in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and 2015's “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”