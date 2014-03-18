Disney makes it official: ‘The Incredibles’ is finally getting a sequel

It is the day fans have been asking for since 2004, and for many years, it was a day that I was sure would never happen.
In the decade since the first film was released, Brad Bird has probably answered the question about whether or not there would be an “Incredibles” sequel a hundred times, and each time, he's been very blunt. The problem was always coming up with a story that was worth telling again with those characters. It would be easy to crank out a dozen movies where we just spend time with Bob, Helen, Dash, Violet, and the deeply freaky Jack Jack, and I'm sure audiences would have been happy to watch those films.
But Brad Bird is not a guy who had a lot of patience for business as usual. Before “The Iron Giant,” I knew Brad primarily from his work on “Family Dog” and as a screenwriter, and I got to know him as a film fan because he was a regular at Dave's Video. Talking to him about the business twenty years ago, he already had a fairly healthy sense of disgust towards the calculated business side of things, and it was obvious that for him, story and character are everything. He wants to tell good stories. He wants to make things that connect with people on some real level. He is not the guy you go to if you want someone to churn out indifferent product to satisfy the stockholders.
It just so happens, though, that Bird's films have found an audience, and that he is now in a position to develop material the way he wants to develop it. I have complete faith in “Tomorrowland” because I know he wouldn't have made it unless he really loved it. When he has repeatedly said that he didn't have the right idea for “The Incredibles 2,” I believed him.
And if Robert Iger says today that “The Incredibles 2” is happening, then I have to believe that Bird finally found a story he wanted to tell, and that is exciting news. Today's announcement was made at the annual shareholders meeting, which is also attended by D23 members, and while Iger didn't say Bird's name today, I find it very hard to believe Pixar would move ahead on the sequel without Bird's involvement. I would guess that they could do so contractually, but Bird's relationship with these guys pre-dates Pixar and they are a tight-knit group of artists. It seems impossible to me that they would burn that relationship down just to slap a number on one of their IPs.
I haven't been crazy about Pixar's sequels so far. They announced the inevitable “Cars 3” today as well, and we've still got “Finding Dory” coming. But just because I don't care for “Cars 2” doesn't mean “The Incredibles 2” is going to be automatically a weaker film. Hopefully they'll have more details about this one soon, because it's just leapt onto the list of the things I am most curious about in production, and I can't wait to see where Bird pushes the genre next time.
“Tomorrowland” is in theaters May 22, 2015.
IF Brad Bird is the write-director, I am all-aboard this train, and I don’t care where it’s going, because I know where it ends up:
With a big-ass smile plastered on my face for 90 minutes.
My favorite Pixar film, and in my opinion, easily a top-3 Pixar film, and also, when all is said and done, a weirdly underrated Pixar film.
With all of the “trouble” surrounding the latest attempt at making a Fantastic Four film, THIS film is the best version of that team of superheroes we’ve seen on film, ever.
It’s so good, I can’t ever understand why Fox didn’t dump a crap-ton of cash in Bird’s drive-way, giving him carte-blanche to write and direct the greatest live action Fantastic Four of all time.
Oh well. This news makes me so happy, I want to do the Snoopy Dance!!!
I remember on the DVD commentary for “The Incredibles” how pissed off Brad Bird was when talking about when people call “animation” a genre. “It’s not a genre! A Western is a genre! Animation is an art form, and it can do any genre. You know, it can do a detective film, a cowboy film, a horror film, an R-rated film or a kids’ fairy tale. But it doesn’t do one thing. And, next time I hear, ‘What’s it like working in the animation genre?’ I’m going to punch that person!”
I’ve actually been a big fan of Pixar’s sequels. While Cars 2 was a low point for Pixar (and even that movie is charming), I think that Toy Story 2, 3 and Monsters University are extraordinary movies.
I actually prefer MU to M, Inc.
And it goes without saying, I like each successive Toy Story better than the last.
@Matt I’m with you on this one. I guess its down to personal preference, most people say “nothing beats the original” as watching the original comes attached with childhood memories that they grow into without wanting any additions or “change” lol but story wise and aesthetics, the sequels got better in my opinion which is something very hard to pull off yet Pixar seems to know what their doing.
Most Pixar films don’t need sequals. UP no need, Wall-E Same, even Nemo should have been left alone. Cars and Monsters Inc really didn’t need them. The sequals to Toy Story improved with each chapter. I use the word chapter because thats what they are really.
The Incredibles is a movie, like Toy Story, that can have multiple chapters. Brad Bird doesn’t even have to be involved other than giving any future stories his blessing. I have to admit, I will still go even if he doesn’t.
I do not know why it has taken bird to come up with a good plot and new story. It is all laid out and you have the perfect protagonist. No not the moler but jack jack. What I can get from jack jacks power is that his emotion influence what power he has. When mad, fire, stubborn steel or furious a devil. And what’s a better protagonist then one you sympathize with and what’s more perfect then a antagonist who can’t control his power and family(audience) doesn’t blame him.
I agree that most of the Pixar movies don’t need sequels, but I love the Toy Story sequels more than I do the original film.
I enjoyed MU, but yeah, it was frivolous and didn’t really add much. That said I’m not sorry they made it, either.
Yep. IF Brad Bird is at the helm, I might go in biased already. Towards liking it, that is. I already know I’ll see it. In fact, it would take a new writer/director name that I actually despise for me to turn away from an Incredibles sequel. I actually got quite sad when I caught it on tv once and tried to get my mom to sit and enjoy it with me. She wouldn’t even give it a chance because it was a “cartoon”. Sat down when I asked and got up five minutes later, unable to be entertained, like her mind was programed to ignore “cartoons”. Ah well.
And hey, anyone else notice the nifty foreshadowing in Jack Jack’s supersuit? “Completely bulletproof, can withstand temperatures of over 1000 degrees, and machine washable”. And the baby turns into metal (bulletproof), and fire (probably around 1000 degrees), and a freaky monster that will probably make a mess. Obviously in the Jack Jack short film, he can do even more, but I always enjoyed that little tidbit. I like it when it shows people really pay attention to every part of the movie they’re making, and sneak in the cleverness with entertaining writing.
Mark Waid’s work on the Boom! Studios comic series suggests that there are a lot of potentially great directions for the sequel to go, most of which hinge on finding the right villain.
“I have complete faith in ‘Tomorrowland’ because I know he wouldn’t have made it unless he really loved it.”
Oh god. From the future of December 2015 I am suddenly terrified for the Incredibles sequel.