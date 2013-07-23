Samuel L. Jackson wants an ‘Incredibles’ sequel as much as you do

Samuel L. Jackson may be arguably best known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Nick Fury, but the actor had a different superhero franchise on his mind while he was at the San Diego Comic-Con to talk up the upcoming “RoboCop.”

Back in 2004, Jackson voiced the superhero Frozone in Pixar’s “The Incredibles,” and ever since that hit film’s release, fans have been clamoring for a sequel.

So has Jackson, as it turns out.

“I keep asking the guys at Pixar why we didn”t make ‘The Incredibles 2,” he told IGN. “And nobody can tell me. Personally I think they raised the bar so high that they are worried about making one that”s not as good as the first one. But that happens too – you don”t live up to the expectations of the first one.”

“The Incredibles” was written and directed by Brad Bird (“Ratatouille,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”) and earned more than $600 million worldwide. It also featured the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Jason Lee.

Bird himself recently expressed interest in a sequel if he can find the right idea, but it seems to be a ways off, if it ever happens. He’s currently shooting the sci-fi film “Tomorrowland” with George Clooney.

Jackson will be seen as Fury in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and 2015’s “The Avengers 2.” In the meantime, he’ll next be seen in a pair of remakes, “RoboCop” and “Oldboy.” Jackson also lent his voice to the animated “Turbo,” currently in theaters.

What would you like to see in an “Incredibles” sequel?

