Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Boy Meets World’ Slam Poetry is Fire

04.02.14 4 years ago

When I think of “Boy Meets World,” I usually don't think of Jules Winnfield. But “The Tonight Show” forever changed the way my brain works last night by having Samuel L. Jackson — yes, the Samuel L. Jackson who notices if you confuse him for Laurence Fishburne — recite some Gwendolyn Brooks-style slam poetry about Cory, Shawn Hunter, and Topanga. It is pretty stirring. And Jackson looks pretty amazing. Feeny approves.

(P.S. Did anyone else feel a slight twinge of embarrassment watching this? Because there's no way SLJ actually watched “Boy Meets World,” right? It was a pretty B- series. Wouldn't want to burden SLJ with the particulars about Jonathan Turner's bike accident.) 

