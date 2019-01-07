Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“It’s going to be a very good year,” HBO tweeted during the Golden Globes. No kidding: we saw our best and/or first look at the new seasons of Watchmen, Barry, Veep, Big Little Lies, and most importantly, Game of Thrones. It’s not much, but we got the first meeting between Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen (with Jon Snow at her side). “Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa tells the Mother of Dragon in Winterfell, which I’m sure is going to end well.

“From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are,” co-Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss recently said about the eighth and final season. “It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.” Kit Harington added, “Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie. Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.” As for the season overall, Thrones fans can expect “feature length” episodes. “Season eight episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes,” director David Nutter teased. “They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

Game of Thrones returns in April, with Watchmen, Veep, Euphoria, and Barry premiere dates to come (Big Little Lies is expected to come back in June).