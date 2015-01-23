Sebastian Stan can’t out-fox Thomas Middleditch on ‘The Bronze’ red carpet

PARK CITY, UTAH – Sebastian Stan's spotlight was temporarily stolen as Thomas Middleditch entered his frame on the red carpet to Sundance comedy “The Bronze” last night.

Stan has starred recently in “Captain America” movies as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, and has a big year ahead of him shooting for “Captain America: Civil War,” the next film in the Marvel series. But “Silicon Valley's” Middleditch wants to meddle.

Stan's personal goal for 2015 is “to stay away from Thomas as long and as far away as possible,” he joked as his “Bronze” co-star loomed nearby.

Middleditch explained that the tension was due to Stan feeling “not as handsome as he normally is, because I'm so handsome and he's not so handsome.”

“No comment,” Stan deadpanned, waltzing away from view.

“The Bronze” — starring and co-written by “The Big Bang Theory's” Melissa Rauch — plays all week during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.