Getty Image

The world recently learned that Gwyneth Paltrow, who has embodied Pepper Potts within seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, had no idea that she appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The hits kept getting bigger last week when audio footage from 2018’s Infinity War red carpet circulated and let the world know that she had no idea who Sebastian Stan is, despite having co-starred with him within that movie and the overall MCU. They even stood next to each other for this group photo ^^^^ at the Infinity War LA premiere, which makes things even more awkward.

Stan, obviously, plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, and he’s a recognizable actor who’s beloved by the Marvel fandom. He was even the focal point of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but that’s beside the point because we should get on with that audio footage that went very viral. Below, Paltrow can be heard asking Chris Pratt, “Who’s that?” He responded, “Sebastian Stan plays Bucky. Bucky is the Winter Soldier.” She then replied, “Ohhhh, okay.”