Getty Image

With [counts fingers] 22 films currently making up the Marvel Cinematic Universe and at least nine more in development, it can be hard for even dedicated fans to keep the films straight — and apparently, even the stars of the films can get confused. Case in point, Gwyneth Paltrow was recently gobsmacked to learn that she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The revelation came during an appearance on Netflix’s The Chef Show, which is hosted by Jon Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi, who helped Favreau fine tune his character in the film Chef. “What is this TV show for?” Paltrow asked, while zesting an orange, since at the time Netflix had yet to pick the series up. (The dish they were making on this particular episode was a Pepperpot stew — get it??)

“We don’t really know. I started just filming. We were actually doing it when we were filming Spider-Man,” Favreau explained. “That was the first time, we just brought a film crew with us down to Atlanta, and we cooked at The Optimist…”

“Spider-Man???” Paltrow interjected, incredulously. “Yeah, when we were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau continued. “Remember we were on Spider-Man?” Gwyneth Paltrow did not!