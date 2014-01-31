See Fez go gangster and meet the new Salma Hayek in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ images

If you’ve ever wondered if Fez from “That ’70s Show” would make a crime boss, El Rey Network’s upcoming series “From Dusk Till Dawn” has an answer for you.

The network has released two stills from the upcoming horror series, based on Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 1996 cult film which starred George Clooney, Tarantino and Harvey Keitel.

Take a look at the photo below to see Valderrama as the series’ mysterious crime lord, Carlos:

And here’s a look at Eiza González (“Lola: Érase Una Vez”) in the role of sexy vampire Santánico Pandemonium, memorably played by Salma Hayek in the 1996 original.

“Dawn” is the first scripted original series from El Rey, a new cable network launched by Rodriguez. The first season will last 10 episodes, and will expand on the original film’s vampire mythology.