See Fez go gangster and meet the new Salma Hayek in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ images

01.31.14 5 years ago

If you’ve ever wondered if Fez from “That ’70s Show” would make a crime boss, El Rey Network’s upcoming series “From Dusk Till Dawn” has an answer for you. 

The network has released two stills from the upcoming horror series, based on Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 1996 cult film which starred George Clooney, Tarantino and Harvey Keitel. 

Take a look at the photo below to see Valderrama as the series’ mysterious crime lord, Carlos: 

And here’s a look at Eiza González (“Lola: Érase Una Vez”) in the role of sexy vampire Santánico Pandemonium, memorably played by Salma Hayek in the 1996 original.

“Dawn” is the first scripted original series from El Rey, a new cable network launched by Rodriguez. The first season will last 10 episodes, and will expand on the original film’s vampire mythology. 
It centers on the bank robbing brother duo of Seth and Richie Gecko (played by D.J. Cotrona and Zane Holtz), who are being trailed by a pair of Texas Rangers (Don Johnson and Jesse Garcia), before stumbling upon a lair of bloodsuckers. Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport, and Brandon Soo Hoo also star.

Rodriguez directed the first, second and fourth episodes, while Eduardo Sánchez (“The Blair Witch Project”) and Joe Menendez (“The Brothers Garcia”) are also each directing installments.

Watch the action-packed trailer for the series here. 

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premieres Tuesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on El Rey Network.

