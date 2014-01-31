See Fez go gangster and meet the new Salma Hayek in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ images

If you’ve ever wondered if Fez from “That ’70s Show” would make a crime boss, El Rey Network’s upcoming series “From Dusk Till Dawn” has an answer for you.
The network has released two stills from the upcoming horror series, based on Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 1996 cult film which starred George Clooney, Tarantino and Harvey Keitel.
Take a look at the photo below to see Valderrama as the series’ mysterious crime lord, Carlos:
And here’s a look at Eiza González (“Lola: Érase Una Vez”) in the role of sexy vampire Santánico Pandemonium, memorably played by Salma Hayek in the 1996 original.
Rodriguez directed the first, second and fourth episodes, while Eduardo Sánchez (“The Blair Witch Project”) and Joe Menendez (“The Brothers Garcia”) are also each directing installments.
Watch the action-packed trailer for the series here.
“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premieres Tuesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on El Rey Network.
