See Quicksilver and the Vision in action in new ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ poster

07.25.14 4 years ago

The pieces are all coming together.

The latest concept art poster from “The Avengers: Age of Utron” can be seen below and features newcomers Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and The Vision (Paul Bettany).

When put together with the previous posters, the duo will be seen side-by-side with the Avengers (you know, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor…those guys) fighting evil Ultron's minions. But will Quicksilver and the Vision stay on the side of the heroes for long?

Here's the poster, as Marvel posted on Twitter:

Fans can pick up their own copy of the poster at the Marvel booth at the San Diego Comic Con.

Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver looks much more intense than his “X-Men: Days of Future Past” counterpart (played by Evan Peters). The glimpse of the Vision is fairly fleeting, but his costume seems very faithful to the comics. 

Once again directed by Joss Whedon, “Age of Ultron” also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen and James Spader as Ultron. 

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1, 2015.

