See Zooey Deschanel in ‘New Girl’ premiere on iTunes now

Can’t wait until Sept. 20 to see Zooey Deschanel in her upcoming FOX sitcom “New Girl”? Does now work better for your schedule?

The show’s premiere is available for free on iTunes from today until Monday, Sept. 19. “New Girl” then premieres the following day at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

The half-hour comedy is from executive producer and writer Liz Meriwether (“No Strings Attached”) and stars Deschanel (“Our Idiot Brother,” “(500) Days of Summer”), Jake M. Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Max Greenfield (“Ugly Betty”).

the premiere centers on Jess (Deschanel) who moves into a loft apartment with three male roommates after finding out her boyfriend cheated on her. Her new roomies and childhood friend (Hannah Simone), help her get back into dating mode.

Damon Wayans, Jr. guest stars on the episode. the actor was originally intended to be a fulltime cast member, but is instead continuing to co-star on ABC’S “Happy Endings.”

Exec producer Jake Kasdan (“Bad Teacher”) directed the premiere and will continue to frequently direct episodes.

Deschanel was recently announced as an Emmy Awards presenter, along with Sofia Vergara, Ashton Kutcher and others.