Zooey Deschanel, Ashton Kutcher sign on as Emmy presenters

The upcoming Emmy Awards show has added some stellar presenters to the night’s festivities.

Emmy nominees Will Arnett, Julianna Margulies, Amy Poehler and Sofia Vergara are joined by Zooey Deschanel and Ashton Kutcher in the first group of presenters to be announced for the 63rd annual event honoring TV’s best.

“30 Rock” nominee Arnett and comedy actress nominees Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) will be handing out awards, alongside Julianna Margulies, who got the nod for her work on the drama “The Good Wife.”

Deschanel is making her starring TV debut this fall with the FOX comedy “The New Girl,” while former “That ’70s Show” hunk Kutcher is returning to the sitcom fold by stepping into CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” as Charlie Sheen’s replacement.

This year’s Emmys Awards show is being executive produced by reality TV kingpin Mark Burnett, and hosted by “Glee’s” Jane Lynch.

The Emmys telecast will air live from Los Angeles Sunday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT live on FOX.

