So ‘The Equalizer’ was better directed than ‘Selma’ according to the NAACP

Behold the NAACP Image Awards, where somehow Antoine Fuqua did a better job directing “The Equalizer” than Ava DuVernay on Best Picture winner “Selma” or Gina Prince-Bythewood on “Beyond the Lights.” Lots of dubious choices like that throughout this year's 46th annual awards, which tends to be a bit of a tradition, actually.

FILM

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Selma” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Antoine Fuqua, “The Equalizer” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson, “No Good Deed” (Screen Gems)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Common, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Carmen Ejogo, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Belle” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/ DJ Films)

Outstanding Documentary (Theatrical)

“Through A Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People” (Chimpanzee Productions, Inc.)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Misan Sagay, “Belle” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/ DJ Films)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Loretta Devine, “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Drama Series

“How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Shemar Moore, “Criminal Minds” (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Khandi Alexander, “Scandal” (ABC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “‘black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Yara Shahidi, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

“The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood, “The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)

Outstanding Documentary

“Bad Boys” (ESPN)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Reggie Bythewood, “Gun Hill” (BET)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin, “House of Cards,” Chapter 14 (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Ken Whittingham, “Parks and Recreation,” Prom (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shernold Edwards, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” (Lifetime Networks)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Erika Green Swafford, “How to Get Away with Murder,” Let”s Get To Scooping (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Sara Hess, “Orange is the New Black,” It Was the Change (Netflix)

Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Oprah”s Master Class” (OWN)

Outstanding Children”s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Youth/Children”s Program (Series or Special)

Fatima Ptacek, “Dora and Friends: Into The City!” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Host in a Talk, Reality, News/Information or Variety

Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

MUSIC

Outstanding New Artist

3 Winans Brothers (BMG)

Outstanding Male Artist

Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Stay with Me,” Sam Smith feat. Mary J Blige (Capitol)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“My Old Friend: Celebrating George Duke,” Al Jarreau (Concord)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Where My Heart Belongs,” Gladys Knight (Shadow Mountain Records)

Outstanding Music Video

“You & I (Nobody in the World),” John Legend (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song

“We Are Here,” Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

Outstanding Album

“Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” Aretha Franklin (RCA Records)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work, Fiction

“A Wanted Woman,” Eric Jerome Dickey (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction

“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)

Outstanding Literary Work, Debut Author

“Forty Acres,” Dwayne Alexander Smith (Atria Books)

Outstanding Literary Work, Biography/ Auto Biography

“Breaking Ground: My Life in Medicine,” Louis Sullivan with David Chanoff (University of Georgia Press)

Outstanding Literary Work, Instructional

“Promises Kept: Raising Black Boys to Succeed in School and in Life,” Joe Brewster, Michele Stephenson, Hilary Beard (Spiegel & Grau)

Outstanding Literary Work, Poetry

“Citizen: An American Lyric,” Claudia Rankine (Graywolf Press)

Outstanding Literary Work, Children

“Dork Diaries 8: Tales From A Note-So-Happily Ever After,” Rachel Renee Russell with Nikki Russell and Erin Russell (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work, Youth/Teens

“Brown Girl Dreaming,” Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy Paulsen Books)