So ‘The Equalizer’ was better directed than ‘Selma’ according to the NAACP

Behold the NAACP Image Awards, where somehow Antoine Fuqua did a better job directing “The Equalizer” than Ava DuVernay on Best Picture winner “Selma” or Gina Prince-Bythewood on “Beyond the Lights.” Lots of dubious choices like that throughout this year's 46th annual awards, which tends to be a bit of a tradition, actually.
FILM
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Selma” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Antoine Fuqua, “The Equalizer” (Columbia Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
David Oyelowo, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson, “No Good Deed” (Screen Gems)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Common, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Carmen Ejogo, “Selma” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Belle” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/ DJ Films)
Outstanding Documentary (Theatrical)
“Through A Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People” (Chimpanzee Productions, Inc.)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Misan Sagay, “Belle” (Fox Searchlight Pictures/ DJ Films)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Loretta Devine, “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
TELEVISION
Outstanding Drama Series
“How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Shemar Moore, “Criminal Minds” (CBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton, “Scandal” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Khandi Alexander, “Scandal” (ABC)
Outstanding Comedy Series
“black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “‘black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Laurence Fishburne, “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Yara Shahidi, “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
“The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood, “The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime Networks)
Outstanding Documentary
“Bad Boys” (ESPN)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Reggie Bythewood, “Gun Hill” (BET)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin, “House of Cards,” Chapter 14 (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Ken Whittingham, “Parks and Recreation,” Prom (NBC)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Shernold Edwards, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” (Lifetime Networks)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Erika Green Swafford, “How to Get Away with Murder,” Let”s Get To Scooping (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Sara Hess, “Orange is the New Black,” It Was the Change (Netflix)
Outstanding News/ Information (Series or Special)
“Unsung” (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Series
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“Oprah”s Master Class” (OWN)
Outstanding Children”s Program
“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Youth/Children”s Program (Series or Special)
Fatima Ptacek, “Dora and Friends: Into The City!” (Nickelodeon)
Outstanding Host in a Talk, Reality, News/Information or Variety
Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)
MUSIC
Outstanding New Artist
3 Winans Brothers (BMG)
Outstanding Male Artist
Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Stay with Me,” Sam Smith feat. Mary J Blige (Capitol)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“My Old Friend: Celebrating George Duke,” Al Jarreau (Concord)
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
“Where My Heart Belongs,” Gladys Knight (Shadow Mountain Records)
Outstanding Music Video
“You & I (Nobody in the World),” John Legend (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Song
“We Are Here,” Alicia Keys (RCA Records)
Outstanding Album
“Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” Aretha Franklin (RCA Records)
LITERATURE
Outstanding Literary Work, Fiction
“A Wanted Woman,” Eric Jerome Dickey (Penguin Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction
“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
Outstanding Literary Work, Debut Author
“Forty Acres,” Dwayne Alexander Smith (Atria Books)
Outstanding Literary Work, Biography/ Auto Biography
“Breaking Ground: My Life in Medicine,” Louis Sullivan with David Chanoff (University of Georgia Press)
Outstanding Literary Work, Instructional
“Promises Kept: Raising Black Boys to Succeed in School and in Life,” Joe Brewster, Michele Stephenson, Hilary Beard (Spiegel & Grau)
Outstanding Literary Work, Poetry
“Citizen: An American Lyric,” Claudia Rankine (Graywolf Press)
Outstanding Literary Work, Children
“Dork Diaries 8: Tales From A Note-So-Happily Ever After,” Rachel Renee Russell with Nikki Russell and Erin Russell (Simon & Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work, Youth/Teens
“Brown Girl Dreaming,” Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy Paulsen Books)
Where was the rage from Sasha Stone on this one?
Will the LA Times be doing a demographic study on this awards body? Or could it be that sexism is not the exclusive domain of the “straight old white men,” who make up the Academy?
I wish it was here, because it’s needed for the omission of Ava’s great work
And you should look for the rage of your parents at noticing they have raised you with such poor manners
“B-b-but minorities can’t be racist. Or sexist. Or do anything wrong. Only the Academy’s old white men can!”
Ha,ha,bravo! Sasha and Ryan are silent as the grave now. As others pointed out, in Sasha and Ryan book, minorities can’t be racist and sexist. Or maybe nobody (black, white, etc) liked DuVerney’s mediocre work all that much. Either way, NAACP put a fork into “racist/sexist AMPAS snubs based on race/gender” conspiracy. Nobody think Duverney is all that and that’s the reason why she couldn’t win here and couldn’t win 5th spot in AMPAS line-up.
Glad to know no voting body in America, majority black or white, knows what the hell they’re doing.
Nice try but no. The NAACP Image Awards have never positioned itself as a serious barometer for artistic integrity — they are more people’s choice awards. AMPAS, on the other hand, claims to reward excellence, so you cannot hold both bodies to the same standard.
positioned *themselves
Just making a joke, buddy.
No you weren’t but nice try.
Actually, they know. They didn’t vote for political gimmick that is “Oh, look, WoC directed just as mediocre MLK biopic as Imitation and Theory.” DuVerney isn’t all that and her only narrative is that she’s a WoC who directed MLK film, and not that she’s best in show or second best or whatever else that is actually relevant for nomination/win. Very happy that she missed out with AMPAS (and DGA and BAFTA) and didn’t win NAACP. Political gimmicks should not trump artistic merit and she is 100% political gimmick.
Fishnets – Unfortunate you think that’s the case
Trance– Oh look, someone on the internet telling me exactly what I meant when I said something. I guess you would know better than I would.
Racists…
Antoine Fuqua, for The fucking Equalizer?
Ok, whatever you say.
Complaining about these choices is like complaining about Jennifer Aniston winning best actress at the people’s choice awards. If you know a thing or two about the NAACP Image Awards, these picks are hardly surprising. Their aesthetic is very much “popular vote,” so stop barking up the wrong tree guys.
I’ll go ahead and keep complaining, thanks.
Your favorite past time, it seems.
Cheers
xx
Definitely not a favorite. I’d much RATHER be celebrating great choices every year. But I’d say I’m a little more muted in my general awards season distaste than others.
Cheers
xx
Much as I love Taraji P., I’d also argue that Gugu Mbatha-Raw, for one, was robbed as Best Actress.
It is the Image Awards! In the scheme of things, It does not mean shit! It is a way of saying it is nice to be honored by my people. It does baffles me that Antoine Fuqua won over Ava DuVerny! What yahoo’s are voting for these people?
How the teenage girl from “Black-ish” won over any of the “Orange is the New Black” actresses is another head scratcher.
Thanks to KT for at least mentioning this dubious (at best) selection for Best Director. Elsewhere, it is “Silence of the Bloggers.”
Another reason to remain loyal to this site, where objectivity of the writers has always trumped the politics.
The Good: 2014 was a pretty good (credible) year for black Hollywood. “black ish”, ‘Orange’, and “Key & Peele” all had award-worthy endeavors. I am astonished that the young lady from “black ish” beat out Ms. Toussaint – that strikes me as less than credible and the worst kind of awards-style coattails winning. It’s also great to see quality programs like “Unsung” get some love (particularly since EMMY is highly unlikely to recognize its excellence).
The Bad: The Image Awards suffers every year there is a dearth of credible black performances in Hollywood. 2014 was one of those years. They’re instead relegated to nominating some puzzling (or lazy) performances just to fill their ballot. That, and you get issues like the Supporting Actress field, where only TWO films are recognized – and 3/5s of those nominations are for glorified cameos. Whomever produces this show, I hope they’re replaced. I’d like to see someone come in and revamp its entire premise. I hear (and read) a lot of friends (frustrated with Oscar) claim we should invest in our own shows so we’re not relying on mainstream (white) institutions to validate our work. Well…that ain’t happening until some things are changed.
The Ugly: Taking nothing from Common or Taraji – but – yikes. I can’t even remember an extended acting scene with Common in “Selma”. The shame is that the real Best Supporting Actor – Nelsan Ellis (Get On Up) – wasn’t even NOMINATED (because, ya know, we needed those three nominations from the same film). And I can hardly address those music awards – ReRe winning Best Album for that exercise in atrocity?! Gosh.
Nelsan Ellis in GET ON UP, for me, was like Riz Ahmed in NIGHTCRAWLER. No one will really remember their performances, even though their role as backbones to the more showy leads actually do make a lasting impression if you examine their characters closer. If I had an Oscar ballot, I definitely would’ve at least considered both of them for Best Supporting Actor at some point during the awards season.