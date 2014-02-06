Seth Gordon joining the ‘Queen Of Hearts’court

and 02.06.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It”s a good week to be Seth Gordon.

Just one day after it was announced that he”s stepping behind the lens for the long-developing “Uncharted” movie, it”s now been revealed that Gordon has another project on the horizon as well: “Queen of Hearts”. Deadline reports that Gordon will direct the Black List script (not to be confused with “The Blacklist”) about “Alice in Wonderland” author Lewis Carroll, and the brokenhearted affair that led him to write the legendary book. Stephanie Shannon wrote the script.

If you”re worried that “Queen of Hearts” will stand between Gordon and “Uncharted”, fear not: Deadline reports that the Sony Pictures video game adaptation is Gordon”s first priority. However, there are no release dates set for either project at this time.

TAGSQueen of HeartsSeth Gordon

