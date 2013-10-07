Seven things we learned from Miley Cyrus’s ‘Today’ show interview

Hot off her ratings-winning appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Miley Cyrus continued making the rounds to promote new album, “Bangerz,” by appearing on the “Today” show Monday morning.

During a six-minute interview with co-host Matt Lauer, a hyper, leg-jiggling, self-assured Cyrus answered questions about a number of topics, including her latest Twitter feud with Sinead O”Connor, her VMA appearance, and her parents” unconditional love. She also performed two songs.

She also revealed that she plans to go on tour next year.

Here are seven things we learned from the interview, embedded below:

She doesn”t mind shocking, but she doesn”t mean to offend: Of her VMA performance, she says, “I don”t ever really plan to offend people, sometimes that just happens, because I think people aren”t open to what they don”t understand”

If you don”t understand Cyrus, you”re just too old: “My fans are really young, so they all understand what I”m doing,” she says.



She”s crazy like a fox: “We”re still talking about it a month later (she says of her VMA performance), so it went as planned.”



What you see is what you get with:” This is just who I am: I think it”s only hard if you”re trying to be something that you”re not,” she says of her sexualized performances.

She”s only got 20 years left to be sexy: “I heard when you turn 40 things start to go a little less sexual. I heard around 40, around that time, is when people don”t have sex anymore,” she said to a 55-year old Matt Lauer. We still aren’t sure if she was flirting with Lauer or insulting him or a bit of both.

She still loves Sinead: “I think she”s an incredible artist, I think she”s an awesome songwriter… I don”t know how someone can start a fight with somebody: I really respect you and I really love what you did. You know what, you suck’.”



Her parents love her unconditionally: “My parents have always been about being who you are and figuring that out. What”s great about that is I trust them a lot and can go to them with pretty much anything,” she says of her parents, pointing our her mother in the crowd.

Below is the full interview, as well a her performance of “Wrecking Ball.”