Most days on the internet are bad, but today is particularly bad. It’s April 1, when you shouldn’t believe anything you read or see online (except this sentence). For instance: there was a brief, glorious half-second where I thought Warner Bros. had sneak-released a teaser for Aquaman 2 until I remembered it’s the foolingest day of the year. Never mind that the video clearly reads “SHAZAM! – In Theaters Thursday,” and that the Aquaman sequel hasn’t even been written yet, and that the release date is December 16, 2022, making it way too early for any footage. But! When I’m promised Momoa, I want Momoa.

At least the prank is clever, with Aquaman‘s “The King Shall Reign” being replaced by Shazam!‘s “The Kid Shall Reign” using spraypaint.

Don’t look so satisfied, Chuck. This isn’t the first (or last) April Fools’ prank I’ve fallen for. Actually, I take that back: Zachary Levi should be pleased with himself because he pulled a Chris Pratt and got absolutely ripped for a superhero movie. “So much padding,” he recently tweeted, followed by an eye-roll emoji. “#FakeNews #FakeMuscles #FakeWeights #FakeChickenAndBroccoli.”

Shazam!, which sounds like a heck of a good time (it’s also doing very well in previews), opens this week on April 5.

