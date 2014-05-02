Should Norm MacDonald Replace Craig Ferguson?

Well, should he? Should Norm MacDonald take over for the ostensibly more chipper Craig Ferguson? The idea boggles the mind, but Colin Quinn, Mike Ward, Ben Hoffman, and Russell Peters have tweeted their approval for a MacDonald late-night takeover. I find it somewhat difficult to root for MacDonald when there are at least 15 excellent female candidates who'd be very welcome additions to the late-night realm, but maybe he's worth another look.
First of all, Norm should give himself credit for his interview skills. Here, he singlehandedly saves Conan O'Brien's conversation with Courtney Thorne-Smith.
In this Howard Stern clip, Norm discusses (at 13:00) getting a phone call from Letterman, who enjoyed his impersonation on “SNL.” He even backed up his point by bashing another “SNL” alum.
And if you want to see what a Norm-hosted talk show might look like, check out his YouTube show “Norm MacDonald live” where — at 25:00 — he discusses his “reasons” for gaining weight. It is kind of a scream.
Would Norm kill in the “specific role” of late night host?
You got the Spade and MacDonald parts confused on that interview excerpt. MacDonald is in bold.
No way. He is awful.
Norm is a comedic genius, retard…
Chelsea Handler is just a comedian with a dirty mouth. (Not even judging her as a woman). Craig is innovative, creative and likable…….with a dirty mouth that had to be reined in even in Late Night.
Norm has the same quirkiness as Craig. I won’t be watching whoever anyway. Craig was one of a kind until he got stale. I will miss Goeff more.
Oh God no!!! He’s one of those guys who give a face after he thinks he said something funny and funny he ain’t
Norm MacDonald is an a-hole, who delights in being an a-hole. I doubt the majority would get off on that as much as MacDonald’s fanbase seems to.
Couldn’t have said it better. The ONLY person that could even come close to Craig would be Josh Robert Thompson.
oh please let it be norm to take over from craig fergison. norm is the funniest! i would so stop watching competing networks…i promise!
doesn’t matter..I will just stop watching it all..not moving to NBC or cable..just sleep
Exactly dude. When Craig leaves, the format/time slot is DEAD!. One bit of warning though. Craig was a bit short to the point of rude to the crowd Monday May 6th. Kinda’ took the air out of the crowd when he blurted out “starting to sound phony” as the fans continued to applaud. If you’re miserable Craig, don’t wait until December man!. Go ahead and walk. The fans will understand. BUT if you get all snarly with them, their adoration will turn to anger. Don’t make us feel unappreciated.
Letterman probably won’t go for it. Norm MacDonald has espoused some conservative ideas, while Letterman is an uber-liberal.
Hi Louis I think you should know David Spade did not interview Norm MacDonald. Norm interviewed Spade. This is a very misleading and misinformed article which may hurt your credibility as an online reporter.
THE LATE LATE SHOW with TOM GREEN
Craig leaving is as painful as Letterman leaving would have been years ago. MacDonald is one of the few, I think, that would make it a little less painful.
Most women and homosexuals don’t care for Macdonald’s humour, so I don’t expect him to get the job. :(