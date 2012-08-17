Sidney Lumet’s ‘Network’ robbed by critics’ Sight & Sound poll

I kept looking through the “N-O” section. Surely I missed it. Is there a “next page” link? No. Am I in the right…no, I’m not on the wrong page. I’m in the “all films” section. Let me search by director, for the Lumet films. There’s “Dog Day Afternoon.” There’s “Night Falls on Manhattan.” There’s “12 Angry Men.” One vote each. Maybe it’s a glitch. Only three Lumet films? I’m getting side-tracked.
Finally it just settled: 846 top 10 lists from correspondents in 73 countries citing 2,045 different films, and not one of them — not a single one — thought 1976’s “Network” deserved a mention. “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” gets to call itself one of the lot, but not one of the greatest films of all time, indeed, the greatest screenplay of all time.
Are…you…f***ing…kidding…me?
My feelings on Lumet’s film have been conveyed. They don’t really matter, though. Here’s a film that — okay, let’s get it out of the way, even if it is an indicator of nothing — nailed down 10 Oscar nominations, including five in the acting arena. Wins for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay. So, you know, it’s not exactly obscure (though maybe that would have helped it).
“Seems to me that Sight & Sound has a kind of technocratic thing going for it,” a Twitter follower suggested earlier tonight. “‘Network’ was a triumph of writing more than form.”
Come again? Isn’t a triumph a triumph? And what, was it not mannered enough? Not overt enough? Not enough of a stylistic stroke? Maybe that’s what held Lumet’s work back on the whole. He was, in his time and anyone else’s, one of the finest filmmakers to give it a go. But his style was to get out of the way, to an extent. Nevertheless, it was always about crisp, focused visual storytelling.
“There are some films that are specific to the American narrative that don’t resonate the same way,” said another (Awards Daily’s Sasha Stone, in fact). Okay, but not one AMERICAN critic could go there? Not that I believe that a prescient treatise on the entertainmentization of news media is a strictly American consideration, mind you. I don’t.
Oh, and by the way, Lumet wrote what is widely considered one of the best books on the “form” that there is. This, I’m sorry, won’t do.
But I guess it will have to. Not that there should be cause for shock. It was even worse for Lumet in 2002, when not a single critic sprung for his work. Maybe he was too far out of critical favor at that time. Or maybe he, as I think happened throughout his career, was taken for granted. But here is a guy who was doing it until he dropped dead, and he went out with a bang. He was impressive enough to pop up twice on my own top 10 of all time, so that’ll have to do for me. (And “Network” also showed up on Drew’s list, so there’s that. But we weren’t polled, so…)
Anyway, here’s hoping the filmmakers’ poll will be a little more considerate of Lumet’s contribution to the “form” when it’s ultimately revealed. But I don’t know. They didn’t come out for him 10 years ago, either.
“Isn’t a triumph a triumph?” Sure, but not enough of a triumph that everyone didn’t have at least ten others before it. Why does that matter?
Personally, Dog Day Afternoon, Long Day’s Journey into Night and Serpico would all make my list of greatest Lumet films before Network does. Which says less about Network (it’s still a rousing and prescient film) than it does about how many masterpieces Lumet made in his career.
Maybe the Sight & Sound readers just aren’t so impressed with the film. They wouldn’t be the only ones. And the screenplay was one of the worst aspects, hardly the greatest screenplay ever written, confusing adolescent kneejerk cynicism for insight and vaguely political burlesque for trenchant satire. Pauline Kael didn’t call her original review “Hot Air” for nothing. Lumet’s direction was, as always, crisp and effective, but couldn’t save the film from its script.
Finch was the only one of the lead actors to do anything exciting with the longwinded speeches, and Beatty made his scene work, but even the always reliable Robert Duvall floundered, not to mention William Holden. I even felt embarrassed for Holden.
For the record, I am not f-ing kidding you. I know this is a minority opinion, but I suppose the S&S voters fall into this category.
Wouldn’t it have been easier for you to make the case that Adam Sandler is one of the greatest actors of all time in order to announce that your opinion couldn’t be less worthy of attention?
To say the script for Network was “one of the worst aspects” is like saying Avatar managed to become the highest-grossing film ever because James Cameron’s insightful and nuanced screenplay was able to elevate the story over the constraints of the shoddy and primitive special effects work which looked like a Playstation 2 game.
What you’ve expressed isn’t a “minority opinion;” it’s a central element of an insanity defense.
Unpopular opinion about a movie = insanity. Gotcha. You’ll notice I didn’t try and insult anyone for liking the film. How could I? It’s obviously a film that tries to engage with intelligent people and hit upon important issues. In my opinion, it falls short. Obviously, most people don’t feel that way. Trying to make a subjective response to a film into an objective fact is fallacious. All I was pointing out was what struck me as weak about the film. I didn’t think anyone would need to resort to petty insults.
No, an unpopular opinion doesn’t make you insane; the idea that something that is indisputably beyond reproach is the worst part and the feeble appeal to authority by citing Pauline Kael’s review makes you sound like someone who is planning on needing an insanity defense at a future date and is slyly laying the groundwork by building a history of risible and certifiably lunatic comments. (Hey, Vincent Canby of the NY Times trashed The Empire Strikes Back – [www.nytimes.com] – so if you’re looking for more crazy-sounding things to add to your defense plans, why not approvingly cite that example of a critic reading himself out seriousness.)
Then again, I think Stanley Kubrick is one of the more overrated directors – 2001 is half decent pulp sci-fi and half pedantic garbage that everyone pretends is profound; and I believe people who actually think The Dark Knight Reloaded (as I call it) is anything but a catastrophic faceplant as Nolan makes his first indisputably lousy movie after a great run of quality films are suffering from the effects of eating too many lead paint chips.
While opinions are subjective (No! YES!), some things are simply beyond opinion. I was talking with a co-worker the other day and he mentioned he thought The Beatles were “overrated.” (I know. Cue the record scratching sound effect.) I told him that while he wasn’t obligated to LIKE The Beatles, he was required to RESPECT what they represented. He wasn’t happy about it, but tough. Reality isn’t interested in your unhappiness.
No one is saying that you are not allowed to believe that Network “[confuses] adolescent kneejerk cynicism for insight and vaguely political burlesque for trenchant satire” – please read my post below yours which disproves your misreading of the film – but that to think such nonsense is simply incorrect. I hate it when people play the “Everyone else thinks this, so you’re wrong for not agreeing” card as an attempt to bully people into conforming, but sometimes it’s applicable. This is one of those times. You’re not wrong here because you have a different opinion; you’re just wrong. Period. You don’t have to like that 2 + 2 = 4, but you can’t say that it equals 5 just because you don’t like it being 4.
Cheers!
Defref, all due respect . . .what the hell are you talking about? The guy just wants to bring up some of his criticisms (which I don’t agree with, I LOVE NETWORK) and you go off about “2+2+5” and bringing up other movies that no one mentioned for no apparent reason. Seriously, calm down. We get that you like the movie, but you’re making yourself look like you’ve drunk the Kool Aid.
Lighten up, Francis. I believe there are dietary supplements for that irony deficiency. ;-)
So . . . what do you actually mean? When are you being ironic and when are you being sincere? The internet is seriously the enemy of tone.
I mean he’s wrong in his criticism. The rest is just flourish.
Yes, blank text is the enemy of nuance. If I could have some basic formatting (i.e. bold, italics), it would really help in getting the tone across. I write like I speak, but when I speak I use emphasis and pitch to provide subtext to the words. It’s like the difference between reading the “Mad As Hell” monologue I quote below and seeing the clip of Finch bringing it to life.
Network is my 2nd favorite movie of all time, a towering masterpiece that remains just as relevant today as it was nearly 40 years ago. Just as I’ve always resented the Academy in their infinite dumbness naming Annie Hall over Star Wars as Best Picture (way to miss that epoch shift, fellas!), the loss of Network to Rocky was another example of cheap populism winning over lasting merit. (I’m not hating on Rocky, just saying…)
I first noticed the timelessness of Paddy Chayefsky’s script in the Eighties when I realized if you switched the subject of national economic concern from the Arabs (this was OPEC embargo times) to the Japanese (the Eighties were Japan Inc.’s heyday when they were buying up America, like the Empire State Building) it was instantly current. Jump ahead another couple of decades and Arabs fit back in, albeit for other reasons.
Chayefsky foresaw the devolution of news to banal entertainment; the rise of “reality television” (there’s an oxymoron if there ever was one!) and the ethically devoid mores that would ensue (UBS gives a radical terrorist group their own show to promote their crimes); and general moral rot that we now accept as normal. Norman Lear said, “This is not a satire; it’s a documentary.” Indeed, though I think the scathing satire of the aforementioned Marxist terrorists reduced to squabbling over money and credits during contract negotiations may have been too ironic for many people to notice.
The other day I was in a heated Facebook discussion with a friend over the current state of our political system. He’s given up, believing there’s no functional difference between the two major parties, and moved his family off the grid into the desert. I was looking for a proper cultural reference to mock his self-righteous demands for respect, a gold star and a cookie as he’d given up and run away, all while preening that he was some rugged iconoclast standing up to the system, man, and Chayefsky’s iconic “Mad As Hell” speech filled the bill to a T. Look at this and tell me it couldn’t have been written tomorrow and it would capture the zeitgeist:
“I don’t have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It’s a depression. Everybody’s out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel’s worth, banks are going bust, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there’s no end to it. We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes, as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be!
We know things are bad – worse than bad, They’re crazy! It’s like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don’t go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won’t say anything. Just leave us alone!’ Well, I’m not gonna leave you alone! I want you to get MAD!
I don’t want you to protest. I don’t want you to riot – I don’t want you to write to your congressman because I wouldn’t know what to tell you to write. I don’t know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad! You’ve got to say, “I’m a human being, goddammit! My life has value!”
So, I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now, and go to the window, open it, and stick your head out and yell: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” I want you to get up right now, sit up, go to your windows, open them and stick your head out and yell – ‘I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!’ Things have got to change. But first, you’ve gotta get mad!… You’ve got to say, ‘I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!’
Then we’ll figure out what to do about the depression and the inflation and the oil crisis. But first get up out of your chairs, open the window, stick your head out, and yell, and say it: I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
Indeed.
“Annie Hall over Star Wars as Best Picture (way to miss that epoch shift, fellas!)”
I can easily build an argument around “Annie Hall” being as much of an “epoch shift” as “Star Wars” was. Your view is too one sided.
I don’t often get to say this, but I totally agree with Maxim. Annie Hall was at least as radical a choice for the Academy as Star Wars would have been.
How, pray tell, was Annie Hall a radical choice? Movie history can be divided into “before Star Wars” and “after Star Wars” eras, but what did Annie Hall represent but the typical self-absorbed Seventies mindset?
Yea this list needs some reviewing. I enjoyed some of the surprise inclusions, like the Nightmare before Christmas. But the surprise exclusions stings, like Network, and a couple of my personal favorites, Schindler’s Lost and Lost in Translation. These masterpieces were replaced by the likes of Pirates 3 and Marie Antoinette. Which burns even more. Voters should be a bit embarrassed.
Schindler’s List*
Voters should be “embarrassed” because ONE left-of-centre writer put Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End alongside Eraserhead and The Lady from Shanghai on a Top 10 list that’s not meant to be anything but personal? Shall we all flagellate ourselves because Slavoj Zizek put Hitman on his list too?
Also, I love them both, but I’d vote for Marie Antoinette before Lost in Translation. Or Schindler’s List, for that matter. Shoot me. I’m not saying I’m correct, or representing anything other than a personal inclination.
That’s what I find interesting about this whole Sight & Sound exercise. The individual lists weren’t meant to be canon-based — but the canon emerges from them as a collective.
Also, I’m curious: how would you “review” a list built entirely from others’ personal choices? There’s no committee. Should contributors be given more restrictive instructions as to what they can and can’t vote for? I’m not being snide — I’m genuinely interested to know how you think the process should be altered.
It’s overall an excellent list of 250 films they’ve assembled. But 10 is still an arbitrary number of selections to poll critics on, and I think you’d see differing results if you asked them to chose 5, 20, 50 or 100 films. In a way the broad support for a classic like Network isn’t well reflected here. The poll (for good or bad) comes across as very esoteric, often favoring polarizing titles to more widely-revered classics.
Still, it’s alarming for Network to not be mentioned in a single top ten. Not only is it one of the most finely written films of all time, but also one of the most finely acted. In terms of form and craftsmanship, I think a director’s relation to the performances is often under-appreciated by critics in comparison to visual style.
This whole list has always been badly put together to me. It is always going to be filled with mostly great movies, but some of the stuff picked to what was not is amazing. Zoolander, Pirates 3, Shaun of the Dead, and Marie Anoinette are in, but Schindler’s List, Forrest Gump, The Dark Knight, and Saving Private Ryan are not. This is why I continue to say that even in the critical community we should respect the fact the IMDB’s Top 250 is a much better assessment of what are really the best films of all time. A truly balanced list from all over the spectrum using a much broader system to figure it out. Sight and Sound should know that when the same movies are in the Top 10 for half a century that you might want to try something new. It is actually a news story that Vertigo was at the top. The movie is over 50 years old. I love Vertigo and Citizen Kane, but this is just ridiculous and needs to be rethought.
If it had been The Dark Knight, rather than Vertigo, that had dethroned Citizen Kane, would that be more or less ridiculous?
What we all can/should agree on is that the S&S list doesn’t matter anymore than the IMDB 250 or any other list for that matter.
I’ll watch (and enjoy) The Dark Knight and The Matrix over Vertigo or Citizen Kane any day of the week – and there is nothing wrong with that.
Shaun of the Dead is fucking amazing. Shaun and Marie Antoinette are exactly the kind of contemporary movies we should want and expect to see on lists from voters like these because they are at the very least singular, idiosyncratic works with strong if marginalized cult followings. I think both make more interesting choices for this list than the 4 you mentioned them in contrast to. I should add that I agree with Kris that Network’s exclusion is troubling. Can’t pinpoint who should’ve voted for it obviously but the fact that 35 years after it predicted the future of mass media to a T it still isn’t proving to be a consideration for canon is baffling.
There is no doubt that this list is hugely flawed. The problem starts with the fact that Sound and Sight gives such a general and broad term of “best” to the critics they poll. Slavoj Zizek came right out and said his ten picks were all guilty pleasures. Some critics pick their personal favorites and some are picking the ones they feel are the best quality movies. My favorite movies are different from the movies that I recognize as great in a pure quality sense. The other problem with the list is obviously limiting everyone to ten picks. I think this is a great list for people to use as a guide to watch more movies, but to take it seriously as the go-to list of the very best movies in a specific order is crazy.
keep in mind that these people had to choose 10 films.i could never make that choice. if they were asked to name 50 greatest films ever made I’m sure a lot of them would mention Network. ten films is just too reductive.
Network is in my top 10 of all time as well, with 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon both in my top 20. Its a shame that Network wasn’t mentioned by ONE critic as, you said, it is the best screenplay ever written. However, it also has some of the finest acting, and I find Lumet’s subtle style to really enhance the film (especially in the Ned Beatty scene).
You know what sort annoys me more than anything else on this list? The lack of love for William Wyler. And the fact that this keeps happening, I think is one of the biggest crimes to be committed against a filmmaker, in history.
Wyler is probably in the top 5 best American directors of all time and every bit the auteur and visionary that he was thought of during his lifetime. His body of work is extremely rewarding. Stop confusing range for lack of vision, people. It is embarrassing.
And I really need to finally sit down and watch Network. It is actually one of the films I’ve never really heard anything bad about.
I think this poll is really about auteurs. So director’s films will do way way better than actor’s films. And Network is an actor’s film. So is All About Eve which though in Top 250 finished tied last.
Cinema is and will remain a director’s medium and whenever a critical assessment is done, the director’s movies will win out.
If anything, Network is a writer’s film, not an actor’s, and though you may be right that this crowd wants their movies to be DIRECTED and Sidney Lumet’s style of letting the material do what it needs to without intruding might not be sexy enough for them, that doesn’t make the film any less astounding. Best “non-directors” film ever.
I think you’re right in your assessment of why Lumet probably didn’t do that well in the poll. There’s the perception among many critics–not me, mind you–that he directs “filmed plays” rather than “cinema.” Of course the films they cite the most in this argument are “12 Angry Men” and “Dog Day Afternoon,” but I suppose “Network” could also be said to be an actors’/writers’ film, and therefore sort of a “filmed play.”
Anyone who has that perception should turn in their card and shouldn’t be anywhere near a poll like this, IMO.
Kris it is one of the foundations of auteur theory that a film is to be judged by its direction alone and everything else is secondary.
You know what, I think I’ll just grant that Lumet was indeed an auteur (at least in the Spielberg/Scorsese vein), and that Network is a two-auteur film the same way that Taxi Driver (released the same year) was for Scorsese and Schrader.
After all, the whole *point* of the “Politique des Auteurs” was to defend filmmakers who weren’t obviously seen as “iconoclastic” as worthy of inclusion in serious discussion. While some directors are indeed a bit difficult to get a handle on (Victor Fleming, Michael Curtiz)it was probably never intended as a means of exclusion.
I’m well aware of the tenets of auteur theory, red_wine. And all the awful bullshit that comes with it.
“Anyone who has that perception should turn in their card and shouldn’t be anywhere near a poll like this, IMO. ”
Agreed 100%. Just as I agree with the awful bullshit comment above. The biggest paradox of the auteur theory is how it went from establishing cinema as a directors medium (as in, EVERY directors) only to turn around and pretend that only the films directed by those deemed worthy due to an entirely arbitrary set of biases were to have their success attributed to the directors efforts.
For everyone else, success must have happened by accident. If a “non-auteur” director keeps producing quality films on a consistent bases than that person is either “lucky” or “competent journeyman”. Or the one that gets me the most – had a powerful producer behind him to ensure the poor hack didn’t make a mistake.
What’s particularly offensive about this line of thinking (apart from completely ignoring the fact that film IS a collaborative medium) is that it makes it less about the outcome and more about the process. ‘Heaven’s Gate’ (and I don’t mean to be picking on it) is suddenly a masterpiece because it was made by an uncompromising visionary.
What’s worse still, is that it precludes people from realizing that a film like “12 Angry Men” may have been filmed a certain way to make it universal way. Or the fact that subject matter, and the fact that a filmmaker goes back and explores it again and again is as much a sign of personal vision as anything else.
And I’m sorry but why, exactly, is it so difficult to get a grasp on Victor Fleming or Michael Curtiz (or William Wyler)? I’d really love to hear it laid down for me even as I suspect it I will only get me frustrated.
If you have any doubt as to their actual directorial talents then you have no real idea what it means to be a great director, IMO.
To be clear, I wasn’t endorsing the idea of Lumet as a director of filmed plays in my previous comment. I’m fairly certain you knew what my intent was in bringing it up, but I just want to make sure you know that I don’t actually buy into that argument, because “Network” is one of my favorite films as well, and Lumet is one of my favorite directors.
I also agree that auteur theory has done more harm than good to film criticism, as well as to filmmaking. I think directors like Sidney Lumet (arguably the greatest director of actors ever in American cinema) as well as the ones Maxim mentioned like Fleming, Curtiz, and Wyler have more to teach than most of the so-called “visionaries” and “auteurs.” By definition, a director should be calling the shots of a movie, but that doesn’t mean he or she should be akin to a dictator whose vision alone decides the quality of the film. Unfortunately a lot of newer filmmakers seem to think that they’ll never be taken seriously unless they go out of their ways to make their films about their “personal visions,” and it’s resulted in a lot of overly stylized, overreaching, self-important movies that could have been much better had the directors had the common sense to not drown the movie in their own overbearing senses of style and vision. I feel like auteur theory has all but destroyed subtlety in filmmmaking, and it’s quite sad, really, because I’d take Sidney Lumet, Alexander Mackendrick, Michael Curtiz, or several other alleged non-auteurs over the likes of Christopher Nolan or David Fincher any day. Not that I don’t like these latter two directors, but I often feel when watching their films that they are too concerned with being visionaries to let the material actually breathe and come to life. It feels too technical. Indeed, the best direction is often the subtlest, because it’s the only kind of direction that doesn’t take you out of the experience of a movie as if to remind you, “You are watching a visionary at work!” In other words, if you’re noticing the direction when watching a movie, then 9 times out of 10, the director failed. That’s my opinion, anyway. Lumet was a master of simply knowing where the put the camera and letting everything come together without forcing it to meet the standards of some self-serving vision. But critics seem to disagree, because he’s not typically mentioned among the top tier of directors. John Huston has fallen out of favor recently too, as I pointed out in a comment on a different article here, and I believe it’s the same thing: he’s not seen as a visionary, and too many critics believe that if the director doesn’t make it clear that they’re an auteur, then they can’t possibly be taken seriously. Which, I agree, is awful bullshit.
Hear, hear! Sometimes I feel like when it comes to English language directors who rose to prominence prior to 70s, unless their name is Hitchcock, Ford, Wilder or Kubrick they are not given much attention or admiration.
Good call on Huston. Wiler, Cukor (who probably never got half the respect he deserved and may be the single most unsung classic era director) and Kazan are among the more prominent victims.
It boggles the mind that someone can look at what Fleming has accomplished with Gone with the Wind and Wizard of Oz and still doubt if they can call that work his own (despite the involvement of Selznick).
Directorial greatness can take many forms. And sometimes it means placing your stamp on something despite not originating the project. And I, for one, do not prescribe to the idea that that to be an auteur the director must write and produce most of his work.
Did James Ivory suffer from involvement from Ismail Merchant? That’s why we have separate names for different functions. Wearing different hats is not a requirement. At the end of the day, it’s the directing aspect that should be judged. And that, to me, means judging the filmmaker as filter for material which may come from different sources.
What Edwin had said about subtlety and some modern filmmakers is very true. At the same time, I want to acknowledge that some of my favorite films have an undeniable “cinematic” quality to them. The difference, I think, lies in how smoothly and organically these things are pulled of. And often times, I see filmmakers who direct shots instead of scenes because they don’t understand how to think in terms of scenes. Which may originate from their ability to understand editing (Remember what I said about not having to wear many hats – it doesn’t apply to editing :P ).
There is one other thing I wanted to touch on briefly. There are filmmakers out there who can adapt to almost any material with mostly positive technical results.
The point I’m trying to make has less to do with the results of that work (although it is telling that it rarely results in masterpieces) and more to do with their willingness to do just about anything.
They’d make a movie arguing a certain point and they would talk about it and then they would turn around (or at least I feel like they would given a script and a budget) make another film that goes completely against what the original film stood for. It’s the filmmakers who put the visual aspects front and center and as long as see visual potential in it, they would film it.
Directing to me is all about making decisions. Willingness to do any subject (this isn’t about him but is something Aronofsky once stated in an interview and I never fully accepted) goes against my idea of the director being defined, in part, by what he or she say “No” too.
Nothing is off limits for those people and they are sometimes praised for braveness but they are really no braver than your garden variety porn director.
And even if the end result look good, I cannot accept their directorial greatness fully due to what I consider to be a lack of a solid personal core.
I will not name the people I’ve had in mind when I wrote this but it applies, in different ways to a fairly large and diverse group and includes at least one particular Oscar winner.
“Network” is in my Top 10 of all-time (I tend to just order those films alphabetically, rather than rank them, though I know “Henry V” is first).
Kris, I have to say that I find the tone of this article pretty baffling.
I love Network. I think it is one of the best written-movies ever made. However, you are attributing a fallacy that just because it didn’t place on any of the participants personal top-ten, that their reaction to the film is lower then yours and mine.
Also, to understand why it would be left off a top-ten: While, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert both placed the film on their respective top-10 lists for 1967, both expressed criticisms and concerns of the film in their individual reviews. Martin Scorsese did not mention it in regards to his favourite Lumet films in the article he did following his death. Author/filmmaker (and former S&S voter) Nicholas Meyer has criticized the screenplay for not being much too stagy. I know one of the critics at Filmspotting doesn’t like it, same with Jim Emerson of the Sun Times. Kael’s dismissal of the film has already been mentioned.
I think people tend to lose perspective in that the list is already so limited by having to choose only ten films. This is probably why perennial favourites such as Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz tend to do so poorly on these lists.
As much as I love Network, I’m not sure if I would choose it to represent Lumet (12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon do that better), seventies filmmaking (Chinatown & Nashville), or the filmography of William Holden (Sunset Blvd.) or Faye Dunaway (aforementioned Chinatown, Bonnie and Clyde). I’d say the only two people that for this film came across as a cinematic-highpoint would be Paddy Chayefsky (discounting his work for other mediums) and Ned Beatty (probably discounting Homicide: Life on the Street).
I don’t know, it just seems that you’re reading way too much in why respectable people would ignore a film for their personal top ten, even if such a film is indeed a masterpiece.
You basically said what I was trying to say earlier, only in a much better articulated way. Sure, maybe Network could be on the list, but it’s in the same position as plenty of other films that are highly acclaimed, but happened not to make anyone’s top 10.
Forgive me for being shocked that out of a list of 2,000+ films, “Network” is nowhere to be found. Sorry to “baffle” you.
Kris, how many films out of those 2000 will you adamantly object their mention in subjective individual ten-best lists?
I’d argue that I see about 20 very good to great films a year, and usually (even if I would disagree on their “masterpiece” qualifier) each one of those 20 are of a quality that could be considered for any reasonable persons’ top-ten of all time list.
Honestly, when it comes to my sacred cows, I consider it a victory when people can even agree on *liking* them. I rarely care if they hold them up to “timeless masterwork” status. If they choose a top-ten dedicated to Walt Disney or James Cameron or Stephen Spielberg or if they declare the Lord of the Rings Trilogy the greatest movies ever made…I honestly don’t care … as long as they show interest in watching other movies then they’re fine in my book.
“As much as I love Network, I’m not sure if I would choose it to represent Lumet (12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon do that better), seventies filmmaking (Chinatown & Nashville), or the filmography of William Holden (Sunset Blvd.) or Faye Dunaway (aforementioned Chinatown, Bonnie and Clyde).”
Ian, forgive me for saying this but please explain to me how any of these things constitute any sort of a valid argument in your head.
I thought the list was about movies. What difference do it make if it’s representative of the filmmaker who made it or the decade they were made in? Sure these could be nice bonuses too but the movie should also be able to stand alone, right?
I know I’m being obvious if it’s not about the movies after all… well, than it’s something else entirely.
. It’s totally fine not to care.
I guess what I am trying to say is that if the films chosen for the list were picked on merit than it makes all the sense in the world to take a merit based approach to the end result.
It’s perfectly fine not to care about the outcome (and that may be because we are aware of all the flaws in the selection process)… and still express dissatisfaction with the fact that many people will actually take the list as an accurate representation of greatness. Because at that point, it does become important which films don’t make it in.
I know it’s chickenshit to use someone else’s opinion to justify your own. But Pauline Kael had the exact same reaction as I did with NETWORK. We both felt that the movie is a fraud. Chayefsky’s script is unbearably condescending.
Network is my favorite film of all time; I have it on DVD and continue to play it when I have a slow day at home. It was brilliant when it first came out, and continues to be today. There is not one weak link in this film. For Lumet & Chayefsky to be so prescient and emotionally vibrant…WHO CARES if it wasn’t the most visually stylish film out there? You can put it on today and except of the costume design and dated news references it’s like it was made two weeks ago (which makes it even more tragic/relevant because it was SATIRE). Anyone who thinks Network is not a masterwork needs his/her head examined IMO.
Kris, you’ve probably noticed this by now, but there must have been some kind of initial glitch, because Network is now on the BFI site. David Michod, PJ Hogan, and Cyrus Frisch all had it in their top 10.