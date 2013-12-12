Simon Pegg teaming with Monty Python crew for ‘Absolutely Anything’

Simon Pegg is willing to do “Absolutely Anything” to star alongside comedy legends Monty Python and Robin Williams.

The “World’s End” star has signed to star in the sci-fi comedy “Absolutely Anything,” directed by Python founding member Terry Jones.

“Anything” centers on Neal Clarke, a teacher who is given magical powers by some friendly aliens, voiced by “Python” alumni Jones, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, and Michael Palin. Williams will provide the voice of Clarke’s dog.

“As someone whose love of comedy was hugely informed by Monty Python, the chance to work with Terry was a gift,” Pegg said. “Meeting your heroes is one thing – working with them is something else.”

Monty Python recently announced that they’ll reunite for a stage show in the U.K next year. It will be the group’s first show together in over 15 years.

Pegg was recently seen in “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “The World’s End,” and will next be heard in the stop-motion film “The Boxtrolls.” He’s also expected to return for the fifth “Mission: Impossible” film in 2015.