Simon Pegg’s Ant-Man tweet was only to have a bit of fun with fans

(CBR) Actor Simon Pegg ignited a firestorm last week when he posted photos of a recent visit to Marvel”s New York City offices, including one shot of himself posing in front of a mural and pointing to an image of Ant-Man. Could it mean he”ll re-team with frequent collaborator and good friend Edgar Wright for the long-brewing Marvel Studios film? No, Pegg was just having a little fun with fans.

So what was he doing in the Marvel offices? Apparently, he was just taking a tour, and recording a video to promote his new film ”The World”s End” (opening Friday). Unless … the above image is Pegg”s way of telling us he”ll be replacing Chris Hemsworth in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” …

