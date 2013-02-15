‘Skyfall’ director Sam Mendes likely to return for next James Bond film

“Skyfall” director Sam Mendes guided to film to become the biggest box office performer in James Bond franchise history, but he still hasn’t committed to returning to the series. However, he may be one step closer to signing on.
Not long ago, screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade revealed that Mendes had an idea for the next film’s plot line, leading to speculation that he will indeed return to helm. Later, however, co-screenwriter John Logan hinted that the as-yet-untitled Bond 24 and 25 would feature one long story arc, and Mendes’ presence seemed less certain. That idea has reportedly been scrapped, with Bonds 24 and 25 being planned as stand-alone features.
According to The Daily Mail, while Mendes isn’t yet confirmed for Bond 24, he”s “75 per cent” committed. Logan is currently outlining the film, and Mendes may just be waiting for a finished script.
Similarly, HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood did a Q&A with “Skyfall’s” sound team on Tuesday night, where sound mixer Scott Milan said that during the “Skyfall” shoot eight months ago Mendes said he’d thought he’d told the Bond story he wanted to tell. Milan revealed that months later, at Sunday night’s BAFTA Awards, Mendes had changed his tune, saying he “might” direct.
Mendes is currently directing Simon Russell Beale in the West End production of Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” which opens next January. However, it’s being speculated that pre-production on Bond 24 could start as early as late this year or early next year.
The rest of the major pieces are already in place. Star Daniel Craig is returning to his signature role as 007, while “Skyfall” revealed a new Bond team — including M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) — who are no doubt ready to begin a new series of adventures.
Do you think Sam Mendes should return to direct Bond 24? If not, who would be a better choice?
Skyfall was good but not great because it was so derivative of other big action movies. You could totally tell that Mendes saw The Dark Knight and was trying to make the same kind of demented anarchist villain as The Joker. I would rather see someone else give it a shot.
oh for god’s sake, TDK was derivative as hell. It didnt invent any of those tropes, it just used them better than many recent movies. I wish the Nolan fanboys would stop comparing every new movie to TDK like it’s the holy grail.
Totally agree with the reply at 2:18AM Feb 16. Someone says “Nolan this” and “Nolan that” and all the sheep agree. I enjoy adventure fims in all their shapes and sizes (obviously, as I’m commenting on a Bond article), but at the end of the day I’m not going to try and make out they’re Bertold Brecht. Anyway, Skyfall is NOTHING like Nolan’s over-hyped stuff. Mendes proved in Skyfall that he’s a director who’s not scared of silence. With Nolan, it’s usually a case of “the louder the better”. And indeed, “the more glaring, the better” (ironically for films with “Dark” in the title). As for this absurd mantra that keeps getting repeated and regurgitated about Silva being modelled on the Joker, well of course demented anarchist villains never existed in cinema before the great god Nolan thought of them, did they? I mean, never, ever, ever in the forty-odd years of Bond films, for example, that preceded him. Oh no, of course not.
Usually my replies alternate between my FB profile and my old username, nothing showing up is new for me lol.
Silva was odd, but he was also cold and calculating where the Joker was anarchy personified. Well except for the opening of TDK, which contradicted his character entirely.
Im thinking that these Nolan fans might enjoy movies more if they didnt spend their entire viewing picking them apart hoping for points of comparison.
FYI , Already Skyfall crossed TDKR collection, Skyfall & Sam Mendes direction is the best far beeter than TDKR !!
Glad to hear it. Mendes managed to make parts of the UK look like an alien landscape.
Mendes did a superb job on Skyfall – really superb. I speak as someone who was less than overwhelmed when I heard he was the pick, because I tend to rebel instinctively at notions which gain an almost tyrannically unstoppable momentum just because someone deems them good and everyone else follows. “Mendes must direct Bond” was definitely one of those notions, but on this occasion I’m happy to admit the crowd was right and I was wrong. So yes, I’d very much like to see Mendes stay onboard for Bond 24 (especially if it keep Christopher bleepin’ Nolan away from it – on which subject my instincts to rebel from received “wisdom” are most definitely not awry). Other than Mendes, I’d very much like to see Pierre Morel given a Bond to direct. When I watched the first Taken, I kept thinking “this guy would be perfect for Bond”. And again, I set out to watch that particular film without much enthusiasm, because I hadn’t thought much of “From Paris With Love” (to say the least), but like Mendes on Skyfall he won me round.
..i absolutely agree with your take on it ,unsure about cruz when olga kurylenko was amazeing
Olga just has the bond girls forever look and personality and mendas directing….wow
Absolutely bring Mendes back. With Skyfall and American Beauty on his resume, the guy knows how to make an audience feel a film. If he’s not available, let’s shoot for 3rd Martin Campbell Bond film.