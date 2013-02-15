‘Skyfall’ director Sam Mendes likely to return for next James Bond film

“Skyfall” director Sam Mendes guided to film to become the biggest box office performer in James Bond franchise history, but he still hasn’t committed to returning to the series. However, he may be one step closer to signing on.

Not long ago, screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade revealed that Mendes had an idea for the next film’s plot line, leading to speculation that he will indeed return to helm. Later, however, co-screenwriter John Logan hinted that the as-yet-untitled Bond 24 and 25 would feature one long story arc, and Mendes’ presence seemed less certain. That idea has reportedly been scrapped, with Bonds 24 and 25 being planned as stand-alone features.

According to The Daily Mail, while Mendes isn’t yet confirmed for Bond 24, he”s “75 per cent” committed. Logan is currently outlining the film, and Mendes may just be waiting for a finished script.

Similarly, HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood did a Q&A with “Skyfall’s” sound team on Tuesday night, where sound mixer Scott Milan said that during the “Skyfall” shoot eight months ago Mendes said he’d thought he’d told the Bond story he wanted to tell. Milan revealed that months later, at Sunday night’s BAFTA Awards, Mendes had changed his tune, saying he “might” direct.

Mendes is currently directing Simon Russell Beale in the West End production of Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” which opens next January. However, it’s being speculated that pre-production on Bond 24 could start as early as late this year or early next year.

The rest of the major pieces are already in place. Star Daniel Craig is returning to his signature role as 007, while “Skyfall” revealed a new Bond team — including M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) — who are no doubt ready to begin a new series of adventures.

