‘Skyfall’ producer comments on Adele’s rumored James Bond theme

LONDON – When you’re arguably the biggest cross-generational act in the world at the moment and you just happen to be British, chances are you’re name is going to be at the top of the list of potential singers to pen and sing the title track to the latest James Bond film. And for Adele, singing the title track for November’s “Skyfall” seems like a smart move following the global success of her last album, “21.”

007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has been down this road before. Amy Winehouse was rumored to be singing the title track to the last installment, “Quantum of Solace,” but Alicia Keys and Jack White collaborated on that one instead.

Rumors about Adele’s involvement have been speculated since last year, but the eight-time Grammy Award winner added fuel to the fire when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross show in September. Adele confirmed she was going into the studio in November where she was going to work on a “theme” or “one song” and not a full album yet. Some speculated that the track could be for the London Summer Olympics, but earlier this month Adele told a French radio station the song would be released at the end of 2012 which would make “Skyfall” a much safer bet.

HitFix visited the set of “Skyfall” in London last week and asked Broccoli and 007 himself, Daniel Craig, if Adele’s participation was in the works.

Broccoli smiles and says, “We haven”t picked a song yet or anyone to sing it.”

Craig raises an eyebrow and adds, “How about Adele?”

“You know, she”s wonderful; we love her,” Broccoli says. “So, it”ll be great if she would do it, but we haven”t got any — we haven”t made any decision yet.”

And teasingly, Broccoli makes sure to add, “Watch this space.”

If Adele does end up taking part she’d be the first artist from Great Britain to sing a 007 title track since Scot Shirley Manson and Garbage sang “The World is Not Enough” in 1999. Another Brit would be appropriate for “Skyfall” since the film marks the 50th Anniversary of the movie franchise and a majority of this adventure will take Bond back to his roots in London.

“Skyfall” opens nationwide on Nov. 9.

