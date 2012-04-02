Adele will drop a new single in 2012… is it for James Bond?

There have been many various reports about when we”ll get new music from Adele: first, it sounded like she was taking off five years, then she was getting right back into the studio and now, reports are that she will release a new song this year.

The Grammy winner told French radio station, NRJ, that she will likely release a new song at the end of 2012. “But then it depends on how fast I write other new songs,” she said (courtesy of Spinner). The big question is if she is referring to an entirely new song or if she means the theme to the new James Bond movie, “Skyfall.” She has never officially confirmed that she is recording the movie theme, although there have been rumors that she and “21” producer Paul Epworth were collaborating on the 007 tune. Epworth is currently producing John Legend’s new album.

A full new album is probably at least two years away, she revealed, and added that her dream collaborator is Beyonce.

In the meantime, “21,” which is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week, has moved up to the sixth all-time best-selling album in Adele”s native U.K. It surpasses Dire Strait”s “Brothers in Arms.”