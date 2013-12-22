‘SNL’: ‘The Barry Gibb Talk Show’ is back with very special guest Madonna

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Madonna and her hideous poofy hairstyle made a very special guest appearance (along with every other celebrity ever in existence) on last night’s Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake-hosted episode of “SNL,” for the latest installment of fan-favorite sketch “The Barry Gibb Talk Show.” While the Material Girl’s line-readings and command of simple props left something to be desired, she did manage one incredible feat: taming the rage-filled Mr. Gibb with nothing but a mouth grill and some tried-and-true Madonna domination tactics. Also on hand for the segment: “serious newswoman” Megyn “Santa is just white” Kelly (Cecily Strong), former vice-presidential candidate/P90X pitchman Paul Ryan (Taran Killam) and the real, actual Barry Gibb.



