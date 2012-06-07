‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ sequel ramping up

Though Universal’s plans for a “Snow White and the Huntsman” follow-up were revealed previously, the sequel appears to have moved up the studio’s priority list significantly in the wake of its predecessor’s better-than-expected $56 million debut last weekend.
According to Deadline, screenwriter David Koepp (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “War of the Worlds”) has been given the go-ahead to pen the script for the second entry, which sees him taking the reins from original scribes Evan Daugherty, John Lee Hancock and Hossein Amini. In addition, the studio is currently in the process of wooing back director Rupert Sanders, who was not originally contracted for a follow-up.
As for the actors, all three leads (Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron) are expected to return.
“Snow White and the Huntsman” has so far grossed more than $118 million worldwide, though the film still has a ways to go before breaking even – reported production costs came in at a hefty $170 million.
I’m missing something here. Production costs 170 mil and another 100 mil for advertising. Why go back down this road when it won’t even break 300 mil world wide? Snow White and the Huntsman is a bad movie that needs to die with Battleship.
It’s very early in the film’s release…there’s still a lot of earning potential ahead.
Bring on number 2!!!!! I love this movie!!!
Bring it on! I really enjoyed SWATH – but, no speeches and more kissing – Kristen and Chris do have chemistry! But, we also need a better script too. I can’t wait to see how they bring the Wicked Queen back! And, keep the same director and cinematographer, because SWATH was visually a beautiful film.
Apparantly, they won’t be bringing back the Wicked Queen – it’s about power corrupting Snow White…. which puts me right off it.
I went and saw this movie because a) I was eager to see a strong female lead in a fantasy movie, b) Ian McShane, c) the trailers with Charlize Theron looked great.
Thoughts: Stewart was good plus decent chemistry with Hemsworth, Theron was great, loved the visuals. But they should have used real little people instead of tall actors cut down with FX. As much as I love McShane, when he was cast I was sad to hear little people were getting robbed of what few roles are available specifically for them. And after seeing the movie, I was absolutely right. There was no need to cast famous, established full sized actors in the dwarf roles. Movie would have done just fine without them.
As for the sequel, now that the back story is established they can go with a more compelling storyline. And hopefully they will focus on plot and character and not just filler between action sequences and special effects. But I’m probably asking too much.
How is that any different than Lord of the Rings and the upcoming The Hobbit? Both of those films use regular sized actors and then use little people as body doubles or “scale doubles” when shooting scenes to show perspective. This movie is definitely not the first to use this technique.
@Arthur – your reply doesn’t make any sense as a response to my comment. What I said has nothing to with whether robbing little people from acting opportunities is “new” or not. And just because I am speaking about a certain issue in one movie doesn’t mean I’m obliged to address every other movie to which that subject might also be applicable.
The movie was fine, but Chris Hemsworth needs to get his salary doubled if he is going to have to keep acting for himself and Kristen Stewart. Her wooden portrayal’s of characters are mind-numbing. This movie doesn’t deserve a sequel.
it was all right. nothing to see again. i am wondering how much will be the final total. so far it’s a modest hit, nothing to write home about. universal did lowbrow their expectations in the beginning.
I do not work in the film business so this is strictly an amateur observation but it seems to me that sequels do well or badly based on an audiences enjoyment of the original.
Examples might include (the terrible) Batman and Robin bombing because audiences were so turned off by Schumacher’s Batman Forever and, in an inversion of that example, Spider-Man 3 doing well (despite being bad) because people loved Spidey 1 and 2.
I (and many of my friends) saw this film on the strength of a great trailer but despite some fab visuals and good performances from Stewart, Hemsworth and Theron, the script was not there.
After the opening 20 minutes, it’s an episodic road movie with the stakes never rising and emotional involvement remaining minimal.
Therefore I predict bad business for Part 2.
I wonder if Universal will alter their plans based on my analysis…
Hmmmmm.
Though David Koepp writing does interest me…
SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN WAS A GREAT MOVIE. I WATCHED 3 TIMES. KRISTEN STEWART DELIVERED A GREAT PERFORMANCE ALSO CHARLIZE AND CHRIS OF COURSE. I WOULD LOVE TO SEE A SEQUEL. I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE HOW STEWART HOW SHE LEAD AND FIGHT FOR HER PEOPLE.