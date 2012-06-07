‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ sequel ramping up

Though Universal’s plans for a “Snow White and the Huntsman” follow-up were revealed previously, the sequel appears to have moved up the studio’s priority list significantly in the wake of its predecessor’s better-than-expected $56 million debut last weekend.

According to Deadline, screenwriter David Koepp (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “War of the Worlds”) has been given the go-ahead to pen the script for the second entry, which sees him taking the reins from original scribes Evan Daugherty, John Lee Hancock and Hossein Amini. In addition, the studio is currently in the process of wooing back director Rupert Sanders, who was not originally contracted for a follow-up.

As for the actors, all three leads (Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron) are expected to return.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” has so far grossed more than $118 million worldwide, though the film still has a ways to go before breaking even – reported production costs came in at a hefty $170 million.

