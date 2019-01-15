Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last two Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming (which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which isn’t), are arguably the two best Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home (which poses an interesting challenge for Marvel, considering the film is the first project after Avengers: Endgame; the trailers can’t reveal too much) hopes to keep the hot streak going. Speaking of hot: Jake Gyllenhaal makes his MCU introduction as Mysterio, and everyone is still crushing on Aunt May.

Unlike previous web-slinging movies, Far from Home largely takes place in London, where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on summer vacation with his friends, including scene-stealing Ned (Jacob Batalon), love interest MJ (Zendaya), and rival “Flash” Thompson (Tony Revolori). Peter thinks it’s going to be a relaxing time with his buddies, but, well, it looks like your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be needed outside of his neighborhood.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5.