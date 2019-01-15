The last two Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming (which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which isn’t), are arguably the two best Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home (which poses an interesting challenge for Marvel, considering the film is the first project after Avengers: Endgame; the trailers can’t reveal too much) hopes to keep the hot streak going. Speaking of hot: Jake Gyllenhaal makes his MCU introduction as Mysterio, and everyone is still crushing on Aunt May.
Unlike previous web-slinging movies, Far from Home largely takes place in London, where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on summer vacation with his friends, including scene-stealing Ned (Jacob Batalon), love interest MJ (Zendaya), and rival “Flash” Thompson (Tony Revolori). Peter thinks it’s going to be a relaxing time with his buddies, but, well, it looks like your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be needed outside of his neighborhood.
Here’s the official plot synopsis.
Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5.
So many questions… Either this takes place before Infinity War (both Pete and Fury are not dust and Pete is back to using his non-Iron Spider suit) or time was indeed rolled-back so the snap never happened. Assuming it is the latter (because cramming 3 films in a row that take place post-Infinity War release but pre-snap on the timeline would be really pushing it) the suit he is wearing and Happy’s involvement would seem to indicate that Stark is around in the new timeline and the events of Homecoming remain unchanged.
Also, London? London is the “far from home” location? That’s a bit of a let-down considering when we last saw Pete he really was far from home on Titan.
And what the hell is with the “dickwad” dropped at the end of the trailer? I get that this is a film about “teenagers” and targeting teenagers but that just came out of nowhere and seems a bit over-the-top for a teaser trailer that a lot of younger kids could see. Homecoming had a number of questionable moments/comments for youngsters but that was a PG-13 film, superheroes or not, so buyer beware. Dropping “dickwad” like a giant exclamation point at the end of a teaser trailer on the other hand just doesn’t seem necessary.
I bet you’re really fun at parties.
Cool story, dickwad.
Sony already said it takes place after the events of Endgame. And Shield seems to be up and running again so the suits could be from them, considering Fury is clearly with him. Also part of the trailer is in Venice.
No Tony though (dun dun dun!).
see that poster up there that prominently has stickers for “Venice” and “Prague” as well as “London”?
“Chill out, dickwad!”
So Mysterio is behind all of the attacks, right?
He’s been instigating elemental monster attacks so that he can record it and sell the footage to news organizations to profit his video business.
I’m sure that was the fishbowl we saw right at the end.
Also, it’s intriguing to see that Mysterio seems to have actual powers/abilities rather than just illusion and slight-of-hand… or does he???
No, I’m betting it’s all illusions.