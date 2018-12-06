Marvel

If you want to keep a secret safe, don’t tell Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star is a notorious blabbermouth: he spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in a theater full of moviegoers, he spoiled the title of Spider-Man 2 before it was announced (Far From Home), and he spoiled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Chris Pratt. His penchant for having loose lips (that may or may not sink ships) has become a running joke, but Marvel isn’t laughing too hard: if Holland says anything about what happens in Avengers 4, specifically Spider-Man’s fate, he might not feel so good.

A video has surfaced online of Holland and a fan, who asks if he could reveal any details related to what happens in the next Avengers film… When asked if his character would be revived, he reiterated, “I can’t tell you. They’ll shoot me,” while pantomiming a gun pointed at his head. (Via)

Harsh, but fair. Holland isn’t the only one to comment on Marvel’s paranoid ways: when Jude Law was on The Late Show, he compared keeping secrets on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald versus Captain Marvel. “I think it might be this British-American difference,” he said. “With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like, ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’ In Marvel, it’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F*CKING EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!'”

In fact, the desire for secrecy in the MCU is so intense that before Infinity War was released, directors Joe and Anthony Russo wrote a letter to “the greatest fans in the world” asking them to shut the beep up. “We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” it read. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.” The note was capped with #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.