‘Star Trek’ 3D sequel slated for May 17, 2013 release

Paramount has slated J.J. Abrams’ long-awaited 3D “Star Trek” sequel for a May 17, 2013 release – a long way out, to be sure (much longer than the studio’s originally-intended June 29, 2012 date), but at least it’s actually on the schedule again. The as-yet untitled follow-up will see the return of all principal cast members from the first entry including Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Anton Yelchin and Simon Pegg, with Abrams collaborating on the script with Damon Lindelof (“Lost”) as well as the writing duo of Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, who penned the first reboot installment.
Shooting on the sequel is expected to begin sometime early next year, with Benicio del Toro in discussions to join the cast in an unspecified villainous role. The first film grossed over $385 million worldwide on a reported budget of $150 million, in addition to racking up a host of stellar reviews and four Academy Award nominations in the technical categories (winning one for Best Makeup).
Any “Star Trek” fans out there disappointed that the sequel won’t be arriving sooner? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!
I can’t remember a film being so well cast, so well made, and so satisfying like the Star Trek reboot.
The extended time between the first and second film is a price worth paying if they maintain that level of quality.
Also, I like the ‘Lens Flares’
The Star Trek reboot was horrible! I hope the 2nd one is better!
you are an idiot
The Star Trek reboot was horrible! I hope they get the 2nd one right!
• The Orion Syndicate as the villains
• Larger all-star cast as well as many cameos including by William Shatner
• More planets
• Larger space battles with more starships
• Kirk having better fighting skills
• Kirk having several human love interests played by Hollywood’s most beautiful young actresses
• No cut scenes
• The Star Trek theme music from the Insurrection end credits used at the end
I hope they include Lady Gaga in the sequel as a singer with dark connections to the villains. With her futuristic music and style, she would fit right in.
I’d like to see Kirk, Spock and McCoy go undercover to a techno concert of hers on a distant planet which is raided by many henchmen who have a thunderous phaser fight with them.
Trek (2009) was originally scheduled to be released in 2008. Waiting five years between films for JJ Abrams to direct again is a mistake. There were script problems with the reboot, and I’m not expecting much from the sequel. Unfortunately, the buzz has died for this franchise and cast. Paramount will have to market this film twice as hard as it should have to do because of the decision to wait. Hopefully it’s good, however.
Hope J.J films like the way they are filming the Hobbit. With Red camera’s and 48 frames per sec and the lenses at the same distance as the human eyes are. The 3D will look great.