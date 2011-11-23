‘Star Trek’ 3D sequel slated for May 17, 2013 release

Paramount has slated J.J. Abrams’ long-awaited 3D “Star Trek” sequel for a May 17, 2013 release – a long way out, to be sure (much longer than the studio’s originally-intended June 29, 2012 date), but at least it’s actually on the schedule again. The as-yet untitled follow-up will see the return of all principal cast members from the first entry including Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Anton Yelchin and Simon Pegg, with Abrams collaborating on the script with Damon Lindelof (“Lost”) as well as the writing duo of Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, who penned the first reboot installment.

Shooting on the sequel is expected to begin sometime early next year, with Benicio del Toro in discussions to join the cast in an unspecified villainous role. The first film grossed over $385 million worldwide on a reported budget of $150 million, in addition to racking up a host of stellar reviews and four Academy Award nominations in the technical categories (winning one for Best Makeup).

Any “Star Trek” fans out there disappointed that the sequel won’t be arriving sooner? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!

 

