J.J. Abrams setting sights on Benicio Del Toro for ‘Star Trek 2’ villain

#Star Trek
11.04.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” sequel may be adding a very big star to its galaxy. Benicio Del Toro is allegedly being courted by the director and Paramount for a mysterious part.

According to Variety, Del Toro and Abrams have met, but no official offer has been made yet.  The role is being kept under wraps, but will be that of a villain.

Chris Pine, Anton Yelchin, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Zachary Quinto are all returning to reprise their roles on the Enterprise.

Abrams is directing again from a script by regular collaborators Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Damon Lindelof.

Shooting will likely begin early next year, for a summer 2013 release.

The Oscar-winnig Del Toro (“Traffic”) recently wrapped Oliver Stone’s drug drama “Savages.”
 

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSBenecio Del ToroCHRIS PINEJJ ABRAMSStar TrekZACHARY QUINTOZOE SALDANA

