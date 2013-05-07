‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ moved up one day as IMAX screenings sell out

05.07.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

“Star Trek” fans now have one less day to wait to go “Into Darkness.”

With IMAX previews of “Star Trek Into Darkness” selling out fast, Paramount has decided to release J.J. Abrams’ highly anticipated sequel to regular theaters one day sooner than first expected.

IMAX theatres are reporting sell-outs of “Star Trek Into Darkness” sneak peek shows on Wednesday, May 15 in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego and Minneapolis. Other cities’ venue are likewise filling up fast.  

In response, Paramount Pictures has moved the film”s Friday, May 17 release up a day to Thursday, May 16. The film is being released in 3D and regular 2D. 

The IMAX version of the film features approximately 30 minutes of footage shot with the high-resolution, large format IMAX cameras. 

In “Darkness,” Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) face off against a new villain, Benedict Cumberbatch’s John Harrison.
It also stars Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Alice Eve and Bruce Greenwood.

“Star Trek Into darkness” opens May 16, with IMAX preview showings taking place at 8 p.m. May 15 in select cities. 

Read Drew McWeeny’s review here.

