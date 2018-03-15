Mark Hamill Breaks Down Luke Skywalker’s Many Action-Figure Forms

#Star Wars
03.14.18 1 hour ago

Disney/Lucasfilm

You’ll be hard-pressed to name someone who has been immortalized in little plastic man form more than Mark Hamill. Starting over four decades ago, he debuted in cardboard and plastic Star Wars packaging and Luke Skywalker has seen countless action-figure forms since. They haven’t all been great, and some are plain weird. All are possibly beloved by Hamill, who may or may not have a tiny army of himself in his home somewhere.

So for his ever-entertaining Twitter account, Hamill broke down four iconic phases of the Luke Skywalker action-figure. Considering there are probably dozens (hundreds?) of variations of Luke, these four show just a small sample size, but they are worthy of your time.

The most interesting is the Floating in a Bacta tank Luke from Empire Strikes Back. They’ll make an action figure out of every possible version of Luke, won’t they? Even Big Jacket Luke™.

Those examples show off the wide range of Lukes over the years, but Hamill didn’t point out possibly the best Luke: the Balloon Animal Luke Skywalker™.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMARK HAMILLStar Wars

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP