Disney/Lucasfilm

CT-7567, also known as Rex, is not only one of the most decorated soldiers in the Clone Wars, but as of the Star Wars: Rebels finale, one of the longest-running characters in the Star Wars universe. Thanks to a subtle retcon, a fan theory has become reality, and Rex now officially appears in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Serving alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for years as the Clone Wars raged on, Rex was able to remove his inhibitor chip before Order 66 was given and the clone army turned on the Jedi. Rex and Anakin Skywalker’s padawan Ahsoka Tano faked their deaths to escape the Empire, only to show up years later in Rebels, season two.

*Spoilers*

So not only did Rex survive the Rebels finale, but he made it through the original trilogy and beyond. Here’s the man formerly known as “Nik Sant” with his now-legendary white beard fighting alongside Han Solo on Endor:

Disney/Lucasfilm