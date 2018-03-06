The ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Finale Will Not Intersect With ‘Rogue One’s’ Battle Of Scarif

#Star Wars
03.05.18 5 days ago

After 75 episodes and four seasons, Star Wars: Rebels is ending. Without going into spoilers, fans of the galaxy far, far away should know that Rebels has echoed the Clone Wars animated series in changing how we look at the Star Wars universe, especially over the last few episodes. Now, the Ghost crew will be going on its final mission in a three-part finale on Disney XD, but it won’t be during Rogue One‘s Battle of Scarif.

The Ghost ship was seen briefly as an easter egg in the first standalone Star Wars Story, flying into battle as Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor sacrificed themselves on the planet below, but that’s not where the story ends. Series supervising director and producer Dave Filoni explained to Collider that this was a conscious decision and padawan-to-be Ezra, Hera Syndulla, and Zeb Orrelios would find their own peace elsewhere. Or death.

Here’s Filoni’s lengthy interview with Collider discussing the end of the show and the intersection between the coming events in Episode IV, and the end of Rebels.

