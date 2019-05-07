Disney

A few weeks after Disney revealed that Star Wars movies would take a hiatus after Rise of the Skywalker, followup news reveals that this break shall not be indefinite. On Tuesday morning, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Disney-Fox merger won’t have lasting effects on George Lucas’ brainchild at all. In fact, an extensive list of release dates has dropped to assure fans of no end to a galaxy far, far away, although James Cameron’s promised four Avatar sequels will drag out further, possibly to allow for more breathing room? Avatar did come out in 2009, so yeah, a lot of breathing room is going on already.

Indeed, Disney-Fox must be okay with dragging out the wait for more long-gestating revisits to Pandora. Avatar 2 has only moved from 2020 to 2021, but here’s how the rest of them will play out after Star Wars nabbed holiday release dates in 2022, 2024, and 2026:

AVATAR 2 (FOX) previously dated on 12/18/20 moves to 12/17/21 UNTITLED STAR WARS (DIS) is the updated title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION dated on 12/16/22 AVATAR 3 (FOX) previously dated on 12/17/21 moves to 12/22/23 UNTITLED STAR WARS (DIS) is now dated on 12/20/24 AVATAR 4 (FOX) previously dated on 12/20/24 is now dated on 12/19/25 UNTITLED STAR WARS (DIS) is now dated on 12/18/26 AVATAR 5 (FOX) previously dated on 12/19/25 moves to 12/17/27

Please note that nowhere in this list does the rumored Avatar 4 title, The Seed Bearer, appear in that list. Hopefully, the merger will manage to erase that weirdness into oblivion. For his part, Cameron appears to be taking the pushback news in a matter of fact way, tweeting only that he’s “[b]usy on set, so no time to hang around” while also acknowledging the new 2021 Avatar 2 date.

Busy on set, so no time to hang around but just dropping in to share the news — Sivako! @OfficialAvatar https://t.co/KpCzxmBPMd — James Cameron (@JimCameron) May 7, 2019

Another take from this is that Disney-Fox has finally declared that they’re dumping Gambit (which would have supposedly starred Channing Tatum but got stuck in development hell forever) from the existing schedule. That news is probably for the best, right? Meanwhile, The New Mutants officially moved back from August 2019 to April 2020. Somewhere, Maisie Williams is heaving a huge sigh about that development.

