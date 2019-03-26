20th Century Fox

A few months ago, director Josh Boone teased that The New Mutants will be “probably the hardest PG-13 movie ever made.” However, that statement feels like it might never be tested, given that the much delayed film is still listed for release on August 2, 2019, which seems increasingly unlikely to happen if promises of reshoots (to achieve more of a horror feel) are genuine. While promoting Game Of Thrones‘ final season in a new Rolling Stone profile, Maisie Williams (who plays Wolfsbane) revealed that these reshoots haven’t happened yet. Her response also shines more light on persistent whispers that this movie might actually be whisked away from theaters and onto the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, where a hard PG-13 wouldn’t fly.

In what was supposed to be the premier horror entry of the X-Men franchise, The New Mutants follows five mutants held in a secret facility while attempting to reckon with their past sins and confront their newfound powers. Whereas Williams seemed rather excited not too long ago about reshoots, she seems at least slightly exasperated now:

“Who knows when the f*ck that’s gonna come out,” she says. There were supposed to be reshoots to “make it scarier,” she explains, but they haven’t actually taken place. She says she saw one of her co-stars, Charlie Heaton, the other day and asked him, “What the f*ck is going on with this movie?” He didn’t know either. She smiles. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!” If it does ever come out, both she and Turner — who plays Jean Grey over in the main X-Men movies — are dying to get their characters together. “It would be ridiculously stupid if they didn’t do that,” Williams says.

As Uproxx’s own Caleb Reading joked a few moments ago, “[B]y the time it comes out, they’re gonna have to rename it Old Mutants.” Sad, but possibly true. As for Williams’ hope that Wolfsbane and Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey will eventually appear together on the big screen, it’s useful to remember that these two troublemakers tried to kiss during every instance on the GoT set when Arya and Sansa had scenes together. Also to Rolling Stone, Turner confirmed, “We’re a nightmare to work with.” She added, “I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together.”

So, The New Mutants is still scheduled for an August 2, 2019 release. Or is it? If the movie ends up debuting on Disney+, this would indicate that the Disney-Fox merger will take aim at multiplexes in a big way. What’s next — Black Widow straight to streaming? I shouldn’t kid because it could happen.

