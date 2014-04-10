Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Fallon pay tribute to ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ video

04.10.14 4 years ago

Back in 1981 – the year MTV launched – Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty had the 25th music video to ever air on the network with “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around.” Last night (April 9) on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host and his guest Nicks recreated the famous video – even down to the Petty”s blond bob. Watch it below.

Nicks and Fallon have almost as much chemistry as she and Petty did in the original video. A soft-light filter also emulates the video”s classic rock look. For comparison, check out the 1981 version below “The Tonight Show” clip.

Fellow “Tonight Show” guests Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic introduced the segment. The Nirvana bandmates will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday (April 10) – with Joan Jett rumored to be stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain.

