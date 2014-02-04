Stream Beck’s hopeful new song ‘Waking Light’

Beck has revealed another song off his new album “Morning Phase” (out Feb. 25). Listen to “Waking Light” below.
Much like the album”s first single, “Blue Moon,” this latest track is lush and introspective, using piano, strings and a closing guitar solo to build emotion. The title ties into the album”s overall theme of dawn – as Beck has explained in interviews – and its chorus evokes a feeling of hope: “When the morning comes to greet you / fill your eyes with waking light.”
Beck’s twelfth studio album and first studio release since 2008’s “Modern Guilt” is intended to be a companion to 2002″s “Sea Change.”
