The Director Of ‘Suicide Squad’ Gives His Twisted Blessing To James Gunn’s Followup

10.10.18 1 hour ago

Warner Brothers

It was the question on everyone’s mind after it was announced that James Gunn would write and possibly direct the Suicide Squad followup: will Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista defect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to whatever DC is cooking up? He hopes to! (I do, too. Drax the Destroyer is not one to put up with Jared Leto’s nonsense.) Also, where’s David Ayer, who directed the original Suicide Squad, in all this? He’s still in the DCEU (he’s developing Margot Robbie’s Gotham City Sirens), but it sounds like he won’t be directly involved with the most twisted (but not damaged) of sequels.

Ayer did, however, give his blessing to James Gunn.

“I think it’s an incredibly brave and smart move by the studio,” he tweeted. “James is the right man for the job!” Maybe he’s being sarcastic, as some of his Twitter followers seem to think, but, more likely than not, he’s being genuine. If anything, Ayer is probably happy that literally anyone else has the job, following the ribbing he took from critics (“I got my throat cut”) and how much he agonized over not making the Joker “the main bad guy.” As for Suicide Squad 2, there’s still no officially-announced director yet, after the original choice, Gavin O’Connor, left the project to hopefully make The Accountant 2. Like everything in the entertainment industry, it always comes back to Ben Affleck.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Suicide Squad
TAGSDAVID AYERJAMES GUNNsuicide squad

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP