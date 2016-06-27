‘Suicide Squad’ standee shows they just can’t treat Enchantress with an ounce of respect

Despite having a cast that is as close to gender parity as we”ve ever seen in a superhero film, Suicide Squad has struggled with their representation of women. Other than Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the women of the Squad have been sexualized for the male gaze. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) suffer the most, but even Katana (Karen Fukuhara) is baring her midriff for reasons unknown.

I”ve gone HAM on Warner Bros. in past articles about their treatment of the Squad ladies – particularly Enchantress – but this latest piece of promotional material hammers home the differences in how men and women are portrayed in this world. Courtesy of @DC_Extended , the standee display features the entire cast sans Joker (Jared Leto).