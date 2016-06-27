‘Suicide Squad’ standee shows they just can’t treat Enchantress with an ounce of respect

Despite having a cast that is as close to gender parity as we”ve ever seen in a superhero film, Suicide Squad has struggled with their representation of women. Other than Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the women of the Squad have been sexualized for the male gaze. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) suffer the most, but even Katana (Karen Fukuhara) is baring her midriff for reasons unknown.
I”ve gone HAM on Warner Bros. in past articles about their treatment of the Squad ladies – particularly Enchantress – but this latest piece of promotional material hammers home the differences in how men and women are portrayed in this world. Courtesy of @DC_Extended, the standee display features the entire cast sans Joker (Jared Leto).
The bare arms of Diablo (Jay Hernandez) are the most skin you see on a male Squad member, while the women are probably a bit chilly. Once again, Enchantress suffers the most. Not only is she in a metal bikini, but she”s crouched down with her legs wide open. Look, I”m not surprised. Suicide Squad has been blatant in their disrespectful treatment of June Moon. I”m not even mad. I”m just exhausted and disappointed. It”s 2016, and we're still struggling to get an iota of dignity for superpowered women?
Come on.
