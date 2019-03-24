Getty Image

When Star Wars Celebration kicks things off in Chicago next month, audiences in attendance and fans around the world will find out as much information as Lucasfilm is willing to divulge about its upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show. Of course, that hasn’t stopped showrunner Jon Favreau from offering a few free teases on his Instagram page. The latest? A shot of episode director Taika Waititi presumably recording dialogue for a fan-favorite character.

That’s right, folks. According to Favreau’s latest Instagram post, the Thor: Ragnarok director will apparently be providing the voice for none other than IG-88, the bounty-hunting droid from The Empire Strikes Back that, like Boba Fett, was tasked with finding the Millenium Falcon by Darth Vader. Favreau provided no comment for the image, which sees Waititi standing before a music stand with script pages on it, surrounded by mics and watching The Mandalorian footage of the droid.

Not that he had to, of course, because the revelation inherent in the image is abundantly clear: it sure as hell looks like Waititi is going to be providing the voice of IG-88 in The Mandalorian. Of course, as one Instagram commenter pointed out, the murderous droid should be “terrifying” instead of “funny.” Considering Waititi’s voice work for the character Korg in Ragnarok (and his many other comedy chops), this seems to be a valid concern. Judging by his previous comments about directing an episode of the series, however, it sounds like whatever Waititi may be doing for IG-88’s voice and character will be just fine.