The news that Taika Waititi is sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder was greeted with near unanimous approval. The only outliers: the humorless and the sort of folks who also don’t like Rey from Star Wars. Rather than ignore his mentions, Waititi has been responding to the complaints with more wit than the complainers deserve.

“I am so depressed about this,” one follower tweeted, referring to Natalie Portman playing the Goddess of Thunder, the Mighty Thor, in Thor 4. “There isn’t a single announcement regarding this movie that I’ve liked.” Waititi’s reply: “There, there. You’ll get over it when you realise you don’t know what you want until I give it to you.” To the now-deleted tweet, “How about don’t make the movie period? Why do you need to change the character now? Oh that’s right, hot button topic, and to try and make money. Don’t worry about making fans angry. Nope you have to squeeze in all the agendas you can. It’s transparent,” the Jojo Rabbit star wrote, “Back to bed, bubba, and I mean it this time. You’ve got school on Monday so no more devices until next weekend.” He wasn’t done:

Another Twitter user made the rookie mistake of tagging the person he was whiny about (“@TaikaWaititi ruined Thor Ragnarok for me. Too much comedy. Let’s hope he doesn’t do the same with #ThorLoveAndThunder”), which caught the attention of Waititi, who fired back, “Sorry in advance, suckaaaaaaa.”

To quote Thor himself, “Yes!”

At least we know the three people who prefer The Dark World to Ragnarok.

