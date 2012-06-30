Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘The Neighbors’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show: “The Neighbors” (ABC) [I want to add a “u” to the title, British-style.]
The Pitch: “You know what would be weird?” “What?” “If you moved into a gated community made up entirely of aliens.” “I’m with you so far. Give me more.” “Well, that’s about it.” “Sold.”
Quick Response: If you’re doing what is effectively a one-joke premise, it’s an absolute imperative that every subjoke within that single joke lands before fatigue sets in. In “The Neighbors,” a one-joke premise if ever there was one, every joke is delivered with an obviousness so thudding it’s like you’re being beaten about the head with a baseball bat by Reggie Jackson. Reggie Jackson is the name of one of the aliens. Because they take their Earth names from sports figures. But he’s Asian. So it’s funny. And an Asian kid named Reggie Jackson is as inherently hilarious as a British woman named Jackie Joyner Kersee. Because the actual Jackie Joyner Kersee isn’t British. There are actually only four or five jokes in the “Neighbors” pilot, but they get repeated in five or six permutations apiece until you get it. Aliens are chauvinistic. Aliens cry green goo from their ears. Etc. The new humans in the neighborhood think that because the aliens are weird, they must be European. Oy, the hilarity. And every time somebody does something strange, one of the humans have to point at the strange thing they’re doing and say, “You’re doing something strange, with that strange thing you’re doing” and the response is always, “Oh, this is the way we…something-or-other on our planet” Whatever. And somewhere somebody made the mistake of thinking that because the alien-stars are all dead-pan and laconic, the humans got to all be broad and grating. I’d tell Jami Gertz to turn her performance down by two or three notches and Lenny Venito to turn his performance down by as many notches as he has available. It’s a single-cam show, but the human family is stuck doing multi-cam mugging. The biggest problem, one that’s at least theoretically fixable, is that none of it means anything. The aliens aren’t satirizing anything. The humans aren’t satirizing anything. The depiction of the suburbs is too broad and amorphous to satirize anything. It’s an alien-suburban comedy that has nothing to say about life in 2012. Or 1984. Or any time. Give me a failed satire that has targets any day. It’s one thing to want to be timeless and to not want your show to be stuck with any specific point of view or temporal framework. I don’t believe that’s effective, since I believe that specificity always makes things better and, in fact, more universal. But being timelessly unfunny is just about the worst thing you can be. Heck, even “Work It” tried to be about the human condition in 2011 [or 2008, or whenever somebody read that “mancession” article].
Desire To Watch Again: Desire? None. This is a disconcertingly and sadly unfunny show that really gives no indication of approaches it could take that would be improvements. But I have a willingness to watch it again. ABC has given “The Neighbors” an undeserved gift time slot and I’m sure to stick around after “Modern Family” to watch at least a couple more episodes.
So how bad does this have to do to get pulled off the air? It’s behind Modern Family, which means that the odds of it being a colossal flop are low. But what if it only keeps, say, 1/3 of MF’s audience? Time to get out the long hook? And what will ABC replace it with? One of the midseason shows that’s supposed to air on Tuesdays in between Dancing with the Stars seasons?
Liz – Those are all the big questions, aren’t they? ABC has been tolerant of large amounts of viewer attrition out of “Modern Family,” but “Cougar Town,” “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust The Bee” all had fans in varying numbers and all took a couple weeks to sink to their various levels. If “The Neighbors” takes a massive Week Two drop, I assume ABC will have to move relatively fast to fix things. The thing I don’t know is when the midseason comedies are going into production. For example, will the Kyle Bornheimer thing be ready to premiere in November if necessary? I don’t know the answer…
-Daniel
Ah, I liked the “aliens pretending to be normal humans” premise back in the 90s when it was 3rd Rock from the Sun (they got their last name from the side of a moving van). But to paraphrase Eddie Izzard: “That was over 16 YEARS AGO! No one was ALIVE then!”
Very good Daniel, embrace your Canadian roots and soon you shall be defending ‘your’ L.A. Kings and their chances to repeat.
I’ll second FRESSER28’s comment however “The Neighbours” may get a boost if Ben Stiller’s “The Watch” does exceptionally well this summer and people have aliens in suburbia on their minds.
And in writing that I’ve reminded myself of “Aliens In America” failing and made myself sad.
Loved Aliens in America and totally bummed that Adhir Alyan is currently bearing the brunt of David Spade’s jokes on Rules of Engagement. Also, how is this show not just a retread of The shitty ABC summer show The Gates with none of the drama or supernatural creatures?
Isn’t this show an insult to Coneheads except in reverse?