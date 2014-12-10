Taylor Swift performs on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Models weren't the only people on the runway last night at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The night was also filled with musical performances, including ones by the ubiquitous Taylor Swift.

Swift wasn't content to just sing her well-known hits either during the CBS broadcast. No, last night on the show she debuted the song “Style” from her new album, “1989.” You can see that performance below as well as Swift's performance of “Blank Space.”

If you're wondering about the ratings on the show, Daniel Fienberg has broken them down for you in his daily ratings article. In short, he refers to them as “robust.”

Check out the performances and let us know what you think. Did Swift hit a home run? Would you have performed another rendition of “Shake it off?”