Tech Support: Kicking off crafts coverage of the 2013-2014 Oscar season

Welcome back. It”s hard for me to truly appreciate that this is the eighth season of Tech Support here at In Contention (third in our association with HitFix). I”m pleased to say that this column has come a long way during this time, as has media coverage of below-the-line Oscar races as a whole.*
What is Tech Support? Well, over the next 10 weeks in this space, we will analyze each of the crafts category Oscar races: Best Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.
By the way, we’ve received some flak in the past for calling this column “Tech Support.” As Randy Thom famously noted when winning the sound editing Oscar for “The Incredibles,” these awards recognize artistic decisions. “Tech” has an unfortunately pejorative connotation in that regard (not that the work recognized annually by the Academy at the Scientific & Technical Awards should be somehow considered “lesser-than,” as taking such exception would unintentionally imply), but we all know why we’re here: to celebrate crafts, not to get hung up on catchy column titles.
It is undeniable that the individuals awarded in these 10 categories are artists in every sense of the word. There are certain films that are unimaginable without the accomplishments of their crafts artists. Imagine “2001: A Space Odyssey” without its breed of visual effects, “Cleopatra” without its landmark costumes, “JFK” without its immersive film editing, “Apocalypse Now” without its iconic cinematography and, well…the list is endless.
Exploring the characteristics of the Academy’s various branches – what they value, their independence from other branches” preferences and their openness to new nominees – is one of the great joys of writing this column. Hopefully we help people gain an appreciation of eight distinct groups of artists within the Academy, with the result being a better understanding of the Oscar race as a whole. That has been the stated goal from day one.
But equally important to us is looking at the individual contenders themselves, the artists who actually end up with the nominations. Several of them will take to the podium at the Dolby Theater in March as Oscar winners.
By starting in October, we have seen many of the contenders either in theaters or at any number of film festivals, from Sundance to Cannes to Venice to Toronto, Telluride and New York. Looking at the roll-out so far, one would suspect that films such as “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” have the makings of crafts category behemoths, both with release dates right around the corner. Other films that one would suspect might make an appearance range from “Rush” to “Pacific Rim” to “The Great Gatsby.”
Then there are the (mostly) unseen titles. “The Monuments Men,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” immediately jump to mind as films with great below-the-line potential.
Today, however, strikes me as primarily a day for anticipation of the race, and reflection on the achievements of our crafts artists as a whole. So what about these categories really excites you? A particular race? Phenomenon? Artist you”re rooting for? Achievement you”re especially anxious to see? Something that”s already really impressed you?
And do you have any particularly fond memories of craft races gone by? “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’s” film editing win, and that whacky tie in Best Sound Editing last year, both jump to mind as events I”ll never forget – in a good way.
It”s good to be back. Next week we begin with the always-stacked category of Best Cinematography.
*This was perhaps best showcased by the International Cinematographers Guild recently recognizing Kris with a much-deserved award for shining light on cinematographers through journalism.
Last year’s sound editing tie was a high-point for me as well. Two hugely deserving films that lost out in other categories they should have won (score and cinematography for “Skyfall,” editing and what should have been a director nod for Bigelow for “Zero Dark Thirty”).
This year I am intrigued to see if the recent trend toward visual effects-based cinematography wins will continue for “Gravity.” I haven’t yet seen the film, but it looks gorgeous, immersive, and of course, innovative. Plus it would be a deserved and long overdue win for Emmanuel Lubezki!
I also wonder how the second installment of “The Hobbit” series will play into the crafts categories. I was a big fan of the first film and found it disappointing that it was somewhat more critically maligned. The aesthetic is tending towards a slightly more cartoonish bent and I wonder how that effected its chances. The appearance of Smaug, however, as well as the great voice acting from Benedict Cumberbatch briefly heard in the newest trailer, could lend this one more gravitas!
Hopefully there will be a tie in cinematography this year with the artistic compositions of Sean Bobbitt’s work in 12 Years A Slave and the fluid and groundbreaking work of the Oscarless Emmanuel Lubezki for Gravity. I hope the Academy also nominates Gravity’s sonic score by Steven Price.
Personally, I was really blown away by both the cinematography and the editing of “Rush.” While I know it’s box office haul isn’t doing much for it’s case right now in terms of the Oscar race, I think it would be a shame for the film not to get nominated. For me it’s the best shot, and best edited film I’ve seen in 2013 thus far, granted I haven’t had the luxury of seeing many of the films that will be rolling out in the next few weeks, so my feelings on the subject might change.
The trailers certainly did a great job of highlighting how beautiful of a film it is, especially compared with what could have made for stale viewing. I bet critics’ high praise for the racing scenes (the one thing they all seem to agree on) could carry “Rush” through to some noms in the crafts.
Anthony Dod Mantle is a previous winner in this category, so that could help his case in that category.