Listen: Tegan and Sara drop radio-friendly new single ‘Closer’

When I spoke to Tegan Quin earlier this year about her and her sister Sara’s new album, she promised it’d be more radio-friendly. Judging from “Closer,” the first single from the as-yet-untitled set, she wasn’t joking.

The synth-happy, sex-ready track has a blues structure at times, and without all the tears. Tegan and Sara repeat their sweet refrains twice each, concluding they’d want their lover-to-be “underneath me.” “Let’s make things physical / I won’t treat you like you’re typical,” they bop over lasers, harmonies and a BPM that winds you up for… whatever.

Aguilera, Usher, Enrique and the rest may outline specifically what they want their bedroom playtime to be in the most explicit terms possible; here, the Quins keep their requests and desires simple, melodically innocent and flirtatious. And no acoustic guitars here.

The songwriters worked with three distinctly different pop and rock producers on this album, with “Closer” helmed by Greg Kurstin. However, it’s sonically more on par with engineer Justin Meldal-Johnson’s work with M83: a lot of air and drive. (And “Drive.”)

The new album will be out in January 2013. The duo will be on tour with their band throughout this fall, including stops on a opening stint for The Killers and the Black Keys and helping fill out Austin City Limits.

