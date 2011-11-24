Tell us what you thought of ‘A Dangerous Method’

We seem to be posting a lot of these lately, but it’s a major week for releases and we’re keen to know what you make of it all. David Cronenberg’s measured Freud-Jung study “A Dangerous Method” opened in limited release earlier this week and is slowly rolling out to other areas — critical reaction to Cronenberg’s newly demure style, not to mention Keira Knightley’s bold performance, has been varied since it premiered in Venice, so I’m particularly interested to hear where you land on this one. I wasn’t entirely sold in my review, though Cronenberg’s explanation of his approach made for one of my favorite interviews I’ve done on this site. If you’ve managed to see it, share your thoughts below.
I was very impressed by Knightley. Fassbender holds the film together, as he is in nearly every scene and Mortenson’s cameo-like appearance is well worth the wait but overall the film amounts to nothing significant. I found it to be quite a bore. It’s very slow and the editing is noticeably choppy. My time was better spent seeing Hugo.
I’d say Mortensen’s performance amounts to rather more than a cameo, surely? Cassel, yes.
I’m very disappointed with a warm-square film by David Cronenberg, and a histrionic-annoying Keira. Fassbender is apathetic. Viggo has the best performance.
Guy, my reaction is similar to yours: “Artful but a also a little airless.” Cassel injects a needed energy into the film, and I wanted more of him. Knightley’s brave performance somehow doesn’t feel organic to the film as a whole, perhaps because her delivery is more theatrical. While I liked the contrast between Mortensen and Fassbender, their scenes needed more snap. Maybe if some of the criticism of Freud’s or Jung’s work had been shown in some dynamic way, the film might have felt more lively. However, my attention never drifted.
The symptoms of hysteria in the 1900s were theatrical. Can people please do some research before hammering on that performance? I’m going to stop commenting on anything related to A Dangerous Method because the ignorance is too colossal to contain. Viggo said it best in his moviefone interview
“Yeah, that’s probably a part of it too. But let me ask you about Kiera Knightley —
I was just gonna say — I think that is a performance that will go down in history as one of the great performances, certainly of this year. But I don’t know if she’ll be able to break into that popularity contest or not. Certainly in Britain, it seems to be ingrained in critics that she can do no right. I don’t know what the hell that’s about.”
Very well said Viggo. I couldn’t agree more.
A Dangerous Method is an intellectual exercise. The editing, the “talking” and “theatrics” are not shortcomings bit illustrations of the subject matter. Some people will simply not get it. Case closed.
We get it, Deena. Let it go. There are no closed cases in matters of art, so let’s not hector every person who doesn’t see a film or performance exactly as we do, whatever its aims. It’s a boring approach.
Yawn…but Viggo is tops.
The longest 100 minutes of my life.
Write a comment…I’m a fan of everyone involved in this film, and no one wanted to enjoy this film more than me. So it’s with great sadness to state that I felt underwhelmed by the entire film. Perhaps I need to view it a second time to appreciate it, but why should I have to see it again to ‘get it’?
Well, you shouldn’t have to. But I know I’ve seen many a film several times for me to appreciate it.
I’m a fan of everyone involved in this film, and no one wanted to enjoy this film more than me. So it’s with great sadness to state that I felt underwhelmed by the entire film. Perhaps I need to view it a second time to appreciate it, but why should I have to see it again to ‘get it’?
I enjoyed the film much more than I expected and Fassbender was riveting in a role very different than his part in Shame. At first I was turned off by Knightley but by the end of the film she won me over. Nice turn by Vincent Cassell but Viggo was underused. The film could have gone deeper. Yet this was a fascinating detour for Cronenberg.
To mix figures of speech: It was nothing to write home about, but nothing to sneeze at either. I never find Fassbender anything less than compelling, Viggo and Cassel are a joy to watch, and Knightly/ Well, she always acts with her lower jaw, and let’s just say this time was no different. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it can be distracting. An intelligent, titillating yet not very provocative film.
I thought this was more of an “ideas” movie and spawned some really great conversation, everyone was universally good, nothing more or less and Cassel was a very welcome breath of fresh air. Knightly’s accent made me more interested to see her Anna Karenina more than anything else.
Just saw it. Liked it. Beautiful to look at. Interesting story. Well-acted. Fassbender impressed. Viggo made for a humorous Freud. Knightley nailed it, I think. And while someone above wrote it was the longest 100 minutes of their life. Let me tell you, watching Tinker Tailor Solider Spy last night was the longest 127 minutes of MY life. I mean, come one. There was almost no entertainment value whatsoever in TTSS; no matter how well-acted or shot it was.