Tell us what you thought of ‘A Dangerous Method’

#Keira Knightley
11.24.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

We seem to be posting a lot of these lately, but it’s a major week for releases and we’re keen to know what you make of it all. David Cronenberg’s measured Freud-Jung study “A Dangerous Method” opened in limited release earlier this week and is slowly rolling out to other areas — critical reaction to Cronenberg’s newly demure style, not to mention Keira Knightley’s bold performance, has been varied since it premiered in Venice, so I’m particularly interested to hear where you land on this one. I wasn’t entirely sold in my review, though Cronenberg’s explanation of his approach made for one of my favorite interviews I’ve done on this site. If you’ve managed to see it, share your thoughts below.

