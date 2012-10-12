Tell us what you thought of ‘Argo’

I’ve been high on Ben Affleck’s “Argo” since way back at Telluride over a month ago. It is, I feel, the current Best Picture frontrunner. We’ve sussed out its zeitgeist potential, talked to Affleck, Alan Arkin and Bryan Cranston and pretty much covered all bases on the way to release, which is finally here. So if you make it out to see the film this weekend (and you should), hustle on back here and tell us what you thought. It’s time for a wider audience to chime in. And feel free to rate the film via the tool above.