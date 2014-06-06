Tell us what you thought of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

I don't know why I expected Doug Liman's “Edge of Tomorrow” to be a misfire — maybe the change of title (it was originally, more intriguingly, named “All You Need is Kill”) suggested a lack of studio confidence, maybe the marketing materials looked a bit drab, or maybe the memory of Liman's last big-budget actioner (the terrible “Jumper”) cast a dark shadow over the project. Whatever the case, this nifty time-loop sci-fi adventure appears to have exceeded critical expectations.
The initial reviews got my attention, and after catching up with it after its UK release last week, I must say I concur with the consensus: it's a clever, high-concept slab of summer entertainment that wholly delivers the goods for its first half. It tapered off a little for me in its final act, but not ruinously so; Drew McWeeny is an even bigger fan, describing it (in a good way) as “the perfect video-game movie.” But what about you? Do you think the critics have largely called this one right, or are you no longer buying Tom Cruise in this sort of thing? Share your thoughts in the comments when/if you see it, and vote in the poll below.
I held similar expectations for the excellent Edge of Tomorrow as Mr. Lodge first did (Cruise’s last film, Oblivion, in my opinion, was one large, derivable wreck), and similar to the masterful critic, I admit now that my expectations were surpassed.
Within the first ten minutes of EOT we see Cruise play something rarely seen from the star of Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jack Reacher, etc: genuine cowardice – and as my mentor said, the performance is “entirely believable.” Of course Cruise’s Lieutenant Colonel William Cage eventually graduates into the class of badassery as seen on TV ads, but not without a nearly flawless plot, a wonderful chemistry with the more-than-competent Emily Blunt, a few quick laughs, and, dare I say (?), emotions that far outreach action flicks of a similar genre.
Without risking spoiling anything (a ruined time-travel plot is especially disappointing to those of us non-trolls in the world) I will recommend seeing this movie.
B+
Maybe I need to see it again, but I was slightly confused by what happens after he wakes up the final time. Did I miss something? Have the aliens been defeated or do they still need to go kill the omega? Otherwise I dug it.
Aliens have been defeated.
Aliens are defeated. At the end on the giant screen on the square, the general more or less announces that the defense forces are more or less moving into mop up operations.
Thanks for clarifying. I thought I’d missed something in that announcement. It went by pretty quick and I was still trying to get my head around what time he woke up.
B-
Clever. Very clever. Scary-ass aliens. And yet, wasnt wild about the execution of it all. To me, everything about the performances could have been just a little bit better for better effect. The action could have been clearer/crisper, etc..
And the ending definitely befuddled my audience. I can now see where the Good, not great cinemascore is coming from.
More importantly, the ending is a bit of a cop out. Seemed more concerned with placating the audience than having the confidence of its convictions.
And, since the movie has plateuad at the box office, it’s too bad they compromised instead of just going harder. Wouldn’t have effected the grosses that much anyway, and it may have added to its legacy down the road.