Tell us what you thought of ‘Frozen’

I went into “Frozen” with tempered expectations — Disney’s last couple of attempts to revive the princess formula (“Tangled,” “The Princess and the Frog”) were, for me, pleasant but characterless, and this musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” looked to be in the same mold. Instead, I was pleasantly surprised: after a rushed, muddled first act, it settles into a touching, visually textured work of authentic Disney classicism, with a welcome feminist twist on the original fairytale and a pleasing lack of the smarmy, adult-targeted irony that permeates so many kids’ films these days. I wouldn’t go quite as far as Drew McWeeny did in hisA-grade rave, but I might just call it my favourite Disney animated feature since the studio’s brief 1990s golden age.
But enough from me — what do you think? Is it on-form Disney? And is it Oscar-worthy? I’m sure many of you will be checking it out over the holiday weekend, so when you do, be sure to share your thoughts here, and vote in the poll below.
This will certainly not be the consensus opinion, but I found it a bit disappointing. The story is actually pretty great — I enjoyed what I felt to be two “twists” during the film’s final act — and I thought the main characters were refreshingly smart, witty and appealing.
However, it’s the music that proved to be lackluster to me. As soon as the first song started, I was longing for the days of Menken/Ashman. That duo never “dumbed down” their songs — heck, “Beauty and the Beast” taught me the word “expectorating” in my youth — but I couldn’t help but think the songs in “Frozen” were much too basic. The Lopez duo (who I definitely felt were successful with Avenue Q) fell into this same trap when doing music for the Finding Nemo musical stage show in Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. They’re aiming for the elementary-age kids and leaving their parents behind. (Also, on another related note, I didn’t feel like the songs flowed as effortlessly into and out of the narrative as they should have.)
In nearly every song, I found myself rolling my eyes at the start at the simplicity of the lyrics and music, but by nearly every song’s conclusion, I felt they had “redeemed” themselves in some way. Unfortunately, with the exception of the song sung by Olaf, none of them were “fully realized” to me. That isn’t to say they aren’t catchy, but they’re just not as successful as they should be.
For a movie that was hyping the return of the “Disney animated musical,” I felt it was a bit of a letdown. To me, “Monsters University” should take the win in the animation category (having not seen the “foreign” and limited-release entries).
Do the songs live up to the sophisticated Disney standards of “Bippity Boppity Boo”?
Monsters University doesn’t deserve to be nominated.
Wait a minute, “Bippity Boppity Boo” is melodically pretty sophisticated.
Without giving away the end, there was a really positive message for my daughters capping off a beautifully animated and enjoyable story.
I was very impressed with it, overall. The 00s wave of animated musicals still hasn’t really recaptured the musical highs of even late-90s Menken (“Hunchback”, “Hercules” and “Mulan” are some of Disney’s most memorable and interesting soundtracks), but the stories and characters are top notch.
They should have cut the song with the trolls, but the soundtrack is otherwise functional, with a couple of real standouts, which is similar to “Tangled” and “The Princess and the Frog”. Also, I’m pretty sure the trolls were responsible for everything bad that happened in the movie by giving terrible advice.
I surprisingly loved it, even though I know it’s not quite a great film. I still found it quite inspiringly subversive, be it not in a radical way. To my eyes and ears, it feels like the closest Disney will dare to go (presently) towards addressing LGBT themes. Between “Let It Go” and the obvious symbolism of those open gates, it feels quite effervescently gay, even if it never once mentions it out loud. That made it so much easier for me to fall for its ditzy, dollhouse/broadway presentation.
If Scarlett Johansson is getting Oscar buzz for her voice performance in Her, I would like to throw Josh Gad in there for his wonderful voice work as Olaf the snowman. Yes, I know it won’t happen. Olaf’s uninhibited joy and thirst for life had me smiling the entire movie. I am officially obsessed with him.
Really enjoyed it. Good songs, if not the echelon of the 1990s stuff. Great story. Nice character animation, though I wish they were handdrawn. The rest of the film, though, was gorrrrrgeous. I also liked the way the “act of true love” was handled — different.
Solid 8.5/10 for me
Loved every second of it. Best pure disney movie since the lion king for me. Amazing screenplay, so elever, great characters, fantastic score and just mindblowing songs. Olaf surprised me, was expecting that aspect to be annoyig but it was hilarious. Besides best animated movie, song for let it go ( and possibly 2 more for “in summer” and/or “for the first time im forever”) I honestly hope this gets a BP nomination and/or screenplay nom. This derves to be on a list of 5 but in a world where we can have up to 10 and other great animated movies have been nominated, this absolutely deserves to be there.
I liked Frozen quite a bit. The story is nicely realized, until a few potentially great third act twists were slightly mishandled – wouldn’t it have been great to have a heroine just decide “I like this guy better, sorry” on her own without the cliche villain twist forcing her hand (or heart)?
The characters are strong – even Olaf, who I wanted to punch in the face in the trailers, was surprisingly endearing. The animation itself was lovely, but I felt the character designs were a little uninspired (I think Olaf, the evil Snow Man and the trolls were eyesores all around). These computer-generated animated films seem to lack the organic beauty of their hand-drawn cousins. It’s a shame Disney refuses to use the traditional medium anymore.
Musically, it’s a lot of modern-musical pastiche work. The big show-stopper “Let it Go” relies heavily on of-the-moment pop orchestrations (I may have rolled my eyes when the drum kit started in the second verse). And as amazing as Idina Menzel is, she got too big, too fast on the first chorus. Great song, just wish it had been realized a little differently.
I think the more timeless numbers like “Do You Want To Build a Snowman” and “For the First Time in Forever” are the most successful (Kristen Bell is superlative). It all works but, unlike Beauty and the Beast or Hunchback of Notre Dame, the songs instantly date themselves.
Melodically, the songs aren’t especially memorable (a few more adventurous chord progressions seem to hinder more than help). Lyrically, they get a bit anachronistic at times (I can’t imagine Belle or Ariel ever singing about feeling “gassy”). Christophe Beck’s score isn’t particularly strong either, but it’s serviceable.
The above mentioned anachronisms and the tongue-in-cheek tone is probably the weakest aspect of the film. It seems Disney is so afraid of being too sincere, too sentimental that they’ve swung hard the other direction into Dreamworks territory (Tangled had the same problem). They need to trust the material, trust the performances and trust the audience.
I thought it was terrific. I was skeptical going in (ANOTHER princess movie?) but it proved me wrong on almost all counts. The songs were entertaining, the animation beautiful, the themes well explored. While Monsters University wipes the floor with most of the animated movies released this year, Frozen beats them all. It deserves to win Best Animated Film.
I thought it was terrific. I was skeptical at first (ANOTHER princess movie?) but the movie managed to surprise me many times. The twists were well done, the music entertaining, the animation beautiful, the themes different from other Disney movies. Disney really is on a roll, and I hope they keep it up. While Monsters University is still a pretty good movie on its own, Frozen beats it. It deserves to win Best Animated Film.
Also, all the voice performances were great, but Josh Gad and Idina Menzel really stand out. Strong work from both.